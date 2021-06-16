Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stevenage lad donates 22 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:53 PM June 16, 2021   
Hudson Streatfield, 6, had never cut his luscious locks - and braved the chop for the Little Princess Trust

Hudson Streatfield, six, had never cut his luscious locks - and braved the chop for the Little Princess Trust - Credit: Kerrie Streatfield

A Stevenage schoolboy has undergone a drastic transformation, donating over 22 inches of his blonde locks to The Little Princess Trust.

Hudson Streatfield, six, attends Ardeley St Lawrence Primary and decided to have his first ever haircut over half term. His locks, which had grown down below his waist, had never seen the scissors.

Hudson Streatfield, six, ahead of his hair cut for The Little Princess Trust

Hudson Streatfield, six, ahead of his hair cut for The Little Princess Trust - Credit: Kerrie Streatfield

Initially nervous, Hudson's mum Kerrie told the Comet: "I was really emotional about him getting it cut as it was his first ever hair cut and it was so long, but it was for such a good cause."

The Little Princess Trust provides wigs for young people who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other conditions such as alopecia. The trust, which also funds vital research into childhood cancers, is entirely reliant on donations, and has provided more than 10,000 wigs since its foundation in 2006.

Six-year-old Hudson Streatfield, who attends Ardeley St Lawrence Primary, gave a big thumbs up after his hair transformation

Six-year-old Hudson Streatfield, who attends Ardeley St Lawrence Primary, gave a big thumbs up after his hair transformation - Credit: Kerrie Streatfield

Hudson and Kerrie went to Clubman of London in Stevenage indoor market for the monumental chop, which was cut and styled by Anil Mehmet.

Speaking of Hudson's transformation, Kerrie added: "He looks so gorgeous, like an awesome cool dude!"

Before his first ever haircut, Hudson Streatfield's hair was past his waist

Before his first ever haircut, Hudson Streatfield's hair was past his waist - Credit: Kerrie Streatfield

Hudson said: "I'm so pleased I got it cut. I love my new hair and I'm really happy I can help poorly children."

As well as donating 57 centimetres of hair - which is more than 22 inches - Hudson also raised a staggering £625 for The Little Princess Trust. On average, making a with with donated hair costs around £550. 

Hudson Streatfield, from Stevenage, donated 57 centimetres of his hair to help make a wig for young people facing hair loss

Hudson Streatfield, from Stevenage, donated 57 centimetres - or over 22 inches - of his hair to help make a wig for young people facing hair loss - Credit: Kerrie Streatfield

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of The Little Princess Trust, said: "We are incredibly pleased to hear of Hudson's amazing support of our charity.

"We know from the young people we help just how much their hair means to them so to hear that this is Hudson's first ever hair cut just shows what a special act this is.

"Our wigs help to restore the confidence and identity of children at what can be a very difficult time but we can only provide our service thanks to the wonderful efforts from people like Hudson who not only donate their hair but fundraise, too."

To donate to Hudson's JustGiving page, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/hudsonhair. To find out more about the work of The Little Princess Trust, visit littleprincesses.org.uk.

