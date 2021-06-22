H-Town Almost Unlocked to celebrate 'eclectic mix' of Hitchin retailers

Published: 5:08 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 5:33 PM June 22, 2021

H-Town Almost Unlocked kicks off at 10am on Saturday, June 26 - Credit: Hitchin BID

Hitchin's comprehensive programme of 'hopeful' events is going ahead as planned, it has been confirmed.

Even though the lifting of lockdown restrictions has been pushed back to July 19, the events - organised by Hitchin BID - will be going ahead, with minor tweaks to those occurring before the rescheduled Freedom Day.

Saturday's H-Town Unlocked is the first of Hitchin BID's large-scale events kicking off after the original June 21 Freedom Day.

Now rebranded as H-Town Almost Unlocked after PM Boris Johnson's latest lockdown easing announcement, the event celebrates the town centre and the businesses within it, to encourage people to shop local and to remind them of what Hitchin has to offer.

For the event, buskers will be stationed at various locations around the town and strolling players, such as jugglers and stilt walkers, entertaining and interacting with the public – all while maintaining a safe distance.

H-Town Almost Unlocked will also feature a town trail for children, comprised of a quiz where they can wander around town following clues to collect letters of the alphabet and there are prizes to be won. Some of Hitchin's finest independent businesses will also transcend on Market Place, promoting their goods and services.

“Although we’re not able to fully celebrate the unlocking of the national COVID-19 restrictions, Hitchin town centre has come such a long way in opening up and welcoming back customers," town manager Tom Hardy said.

"This weekend’s H-Town Almost Unlocked is here to celebrate the eclectic mix of independent retails and the passionate businesses eager to remind you of what our town has to offer.

"Hitchin is a remarkable town and I am pleased that our businesses are being given the opportunity to get involved with this event and many others plans for 2021.”

The event kicks off at 10am in Market Place, Hitchin.

Are you attending H-Town Almost Unlocked this weekend? Send your snaps to news@thecomet.net.

For a full list of Hitchin BID's events for 2021, visit hitchinherts.com/events.