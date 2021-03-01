Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Bank branches targeted by Extinction Rebellion protesters

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 3:14 PM March 1, 2021   
Extinction Rebellion activists targeted banks in Hitchin and Letchworth over the weekend - Credit: XR North Herts

Extinction Rebellion protesters created "climate crime scenes" at bank branches in Hitchin and Letchworth as part of their latest action last weekend.

Pictures were shared online of paper butterflies, climate crime scene police tape and other stickers that were placed on the front doors and cash points near HSBC in Letchworth's Station Road and Barclays in High Street, Hitchin.

'Climate crime scene' tape on front of Letchworth's HSBC branch - Credit: XR North Herts

XR Rebellion North Herts shared the pictures online, and accused Barclays and HSBC of funding "ecological destruction".

The decision to target banks was part of a nationally co-ordinated effort, as branches in Somerset, Greater Manchester, Nottinghamshire and Wales shared a similar fate.

A spokeswoman for the North Hertfordshire group said: "The butterflies at Barclays installation were intended to illustrate the fragility of our ecosystems in the face of human activities - destructive activities which many of our banks have continued to fund even since the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016.

"Banks like Barclays and HSBC are using our money to fund ecological destruction - how happy are their customers about this?  How do bank employees feel about the banks’ activities? How green are our banks? 

"People are only now beginning to realise how much we depend on nature for our survival. Climate and biodiversity are completely interdependent and we humans are at the centre of their destruction."

