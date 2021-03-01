Bank branches targeted by Extinction Rebellion protesters
- Credit: XR North Herts
Extinction Rebellion protesters created "climate crime scenes" at bank branches in Hitchin and Letchworth as part of their latest action last weekend.
Pictures were shared online of paper butterflies, climate crime scene police tape and other stickers that were placed on the front doors and cash points near HSBC in Letchworth's Station Road and Barclays in High Street, Hitchin.
XR Rebellion North Herts shared the pictures online, and accused Barclays and HSBC of funding "ecological destruction".
The decision to target banks was part of a nationally co-ordinated effort, as branches in Somerset, Greater Manchester, Nottinghamshire and Wales shared a similar fate.
A spokeswoman for the North Hertfordshire group said: "The butterflies at Barclays installation were intended to illustrate the fragility of our ecosystems in the face of human activities - destructive activities which many of our banks have continued to fund even since the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016.
You may also want to watch:
"Banks like Barclays and HSBC are using our money to fund ecological destruction - how happy are their customers about this? How do bank employees feel about the banks’ activities? How green are our banks?
"People are only now beginning to realise how much we depend on nature for our survival. Climate and biodiversity are completely interdependent and we humans are at the centre of their destruction."
Most Read
- 1 Historic school to close at end of academic year
- 2 Council tax to rise in county after 'extraordinary' year
- 3 Decision made on opening play areas in Stevenage
- 4 Development plans for 16.5-acre Stevenage site could create 1,000 jobs
- 5 No jab, no job COVID-19 policy rolled out at care homes
- 6 Seven things that are gone but not forgotten in Stevenage
- 7 Unannounced safety inspection of care home following COVID-19 outbreak
- 8 New mass COVID-19 vaccine centre opens in Letchworth
- 9 Rewind: A mysterious corner shop killing that shaped the future of British policing
- 10 GP surgery outstrips mass vaccination centre's COVID-19 jab rate