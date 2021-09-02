Why it's crucial to choose the right solicitor when moving home

Promotion

Buying or selling your house is a significant life event and you need clear and reliable communications at each stage of the process.

HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors have an experienced team of residential property experts who can guide you through the process of buying or selling a property.

A spokesperson from the solicitors said: “We understand that buying or selling a property can be stressful. But our wealth of knowledge and experience in residential property means we can provide a personal service with clear, jargon free advice and will ensure you are regularly updated throughout the transaction.

"We work in teams of three which means when you call us, any one of your team of three will be able to update you. We take a pro-active approach and push your transaction forward highlighting any obstacles where necessary.”

The conveyancing team at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors are here to help and will guide you through each stage.

The firm holds the Lexcel accreditation, the Law Society’s quality mark for excellence. It is regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and operates to the highest standards of practice and integrity required by the Law Society’s Conveyancing Quality Scheme (CQS). It even has a conveyancing hotline to take you straight to the conveyancing department.

HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors give a step-by-step process for buying a house:

1. Your offer is accepted

2. You instruct us to open a file (we’ll ask you for 2 items of ID and a sum on account in respect of the search fees to get you on board)

3. We obtain the contract and related documents from the seller’s conveyancer

4. You will need to arrange your mortgage and any survey that you wish to have carried out as your lender’s valuation is only for their mortgage purposes and is not a structural survey

5. We review the documentation closely and will raise any enquires with the seller’s conveyancer

6. We will carry out searches on your new property; these include a local authority search water and drainage search, environmental search and chancel repair liability search.

7. If additional searches are required, depending on your location, we’ll carry these out too.

8. We’ll review all the results from the searches and flag any issues which need to be addressed before the transaction can exchange.

9. We’ll create a pre-exchange report for you with a summary of the enquiries and search results. Any documents that we need you to sign will be sent with the report and we will request you transfer the deposit funds when returning the signed documents which is usually 10% of the purchase price.

10. When you’ve reviewed the report and discussed any enquiries you may have with us we will proceed to exchange of contracts which will fix the completion date.

11. Following exchange we will send you a completion statement requesting the balance of the funds from you and your lender in good time before completion including any costs and disbursements such as Stamp Duty Land Tax.

12. It’s moving day! We will transfer the completion funds to the seller’s conveyancer. When they confirm receipt, you will be able to collect the keys to your new home.

13. We will then file your Stamp Duty Land Tax and process the payment for you.

14. We will then submit an application to the Land Registry to register you as the owner of the property.

15. We will send the completion of registration and any other original documents to you for safekeeping.

The time taken to complete the process will be dependent on your situation. If you are in a property chain, there will be a number of buyers and sellers, all dependent on the other. HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors will work with the solicitors in the chain to co-ordinate the process.

However, they won’t have contact with all the other parties in the chain; so open communication in a chain will help things to move more quickly.

Letting them know about key dates that will impact your completion, for example, rental notice periods, holidays or personal circumstances can also help speed things up.

Prepare for a minimum 8-12 week process to allow for; surveys to be completed, finances to be confirmed, documents checked and any hiccups ironed out before completion.

