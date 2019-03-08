Hertfordshire NHS trust through to finals of national mental health awards

Baby massage classes with the Community Perinatal Team. Picture courtesy of HPFT. Archant

The Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health and learning difficulty services in the county, has been shortlisted for three national awards.

HPFT’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services' Eating Disorders Team are delighted to have been shortlisted. Picture courtesy of HPFT. HPFT’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services' Eating Disorders Team are delighted to have been shortlisted. Picture courtesy of HPFT.

The NHS trust, which has been rated outstanding this year by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission, is through to the finals of the Positive Practice in Mental Health Awards in three categories - Perinatal Mental Health, Older People's Mental Health, and Eating Disorders.

Keith Loveman, HPFT's deputy chief executive, said: "Receiving national recognition for their achievements is all down to the hard work and tireless enthusiasm of everyone involved.

"The teams are already winners, as they're directly improving the experiences and outcomes for our service users by ensuring their needs are always at the heart of everything they do."

A newly 'pimped' frame as part of the Pimp My Zimmer project, which has been shortlisted in the Older People’s Mental Health category. Picture courtesy of HPFT. A newly 'pimped' frame as part of the Pimp My Zimmer project, which has been shortlisted in the Older People’s Mental Health category. Picture courtesy of HPFT.

The award winners will be announced in October.