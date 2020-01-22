Residents invited to mark Holocaust Memorial Day Service

North Herts District Council are inviting residents to their Holocaust Memorial Day service on Monday. Picture: Archant Archant

A service to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day will be held at Howard Park and Gardens in Letchworth on Monday.

Rabbi Alan Garber from Shenley United Synagogue will lead the service - commencing at 11am - with reflections from the North Herts Interfaith Forum.

Letchworth-based poet John Gohorry will read his poem 'Stand Together', and the winner of North Herts District Council's primary school poetry competition will also have the opportunity to share their composition.

Holocaust Memorial Day takes place every year on January 27 to remember the millions of victims under Nazi persecution, and in genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau - the largest Nazi death camp.

Cllr Judi Billing, executive member for community engagement at NHDC, said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is an opportunity for everyone to pause, reflect and learn lessons from the past and apply them to our lives today, to help create a safer, better future. I hope as many people as possible will join us in this act of remembrance on Monday 27 January".

For more information about Holocaust Memorial Day, visit www.hmd.org.uk