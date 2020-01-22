Advanced search

Residents invited to mark Holocaust Memorial Day Service

PUBLISHED: 09:27 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:27 22 January 2020

North Herts District Council are inviting residents to their Holocaust Memorial Day service on Monday. Picture: Archant

North Herts District Council are inviting residents to their Holocaust Memorial Day service on Monday. Picture: Archant

Archant

A service to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day will be held at Howard Park and Gardens in Letchworth on Monday.

Rabbi Alan Garber from Shenley United Synagogue will lead the service - commencing at 11am - with reflections from the North Herts Interfaith Forum.

Letchworth-based poet John Gohorry will read his poem 'Stand Together', and the winner of North Herts District Council's primary school poetry competition will also have the opportunity to share their composition.

You may also want to watch:

Holocaust Memorial Day takes place every year on January 27 to remember the millions of victims under Nazi persecution, and in genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau - the largest Nazi death camp.

Cllr Judi Billing, executive member for community engagement at NHDC, said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is an opportunity for everyone to pause, reflect and learn lessons from the past and apply them to our lives today, to help create a safer, better future. I hope as many people as possible will join us in this act of remembrance on Monday 27 January".

For more information about Holocaust Memorial Day, visit www.hmd.org.uk

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

Stevenage coach Sampson branded a ‘snake and spineless c***’ by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Anti-social behaviour and drug activity sparks Letchworth closure order

A bungalow in Eastern Way in Letchworth has been closed by officers following complaints of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage is one of UK’s worst offenders for air pollution

Stevenage is one of the UK's worst offenders for air pollution. Picture: PEXELS.

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

Stevenage coach Sampson branded a ‘snake and spineless c***’ by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Anti-social behaviour and drug activity sparks Letchworth closure order

A bungalow in Eastern Way in Letchworth has been closed by officers following complaints of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage is one of UK’s worst offenders for air pollution

Stevenage is one of the UK's worst offenders for air pollution. Picture: PEXELS.

Latest from the The Comet

Residents invited to mark Holocaust Memorial Day Service

North Herts District Council are inviting residents to their Holocaust Memorial Day service on Monday. Picture: Archant

Stevenage out of EFL Trophy after 3-0 loss at Exeter City

Stevenage manager Graham Westley (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Anti-social behaviour and drug activity sparks Letchworth closure order

A bungalow in Eastern Way in Letchworth has been closed by officers following complaints of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Herts police

North Hertfordshire goes nuts for Squirrel Appreciation Day

January 21 is Squirrel Appreciation Day. Picture: Archant

Speeding and parking patrols carried out in Stevenage

Moss Bury Primary School headteacher Callum Newbury joins police on parking patrols outside the school. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists