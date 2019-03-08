Advanced search

Howard Cottage hosts free event for elderly and socially isolated

PUBLISHED: 17:02 19 October 2019

Arthur Lane and Thelma Kitchener at the Feel Good Friday event with Sir Oliver Heald

Arthur Lane and Thelma Kitchener at the Feel Good Friday event with Sir Oliver Heald

Howard Cottage Housing Association has hosted a 'Feel Good Friday' event for its residents in a bid to tackle social isolation.

North Herts 50+ group members enjoyed the fun-filled event: Seema Dahad, Rajahlutchmy Simrick, Sweenie Gunasekera and Betty Jordan. Picture: Howard Cottage Housing AssociationNorth Herts 50+ group members enjoyed the fun-filled event: Seema Dahad, Rajahlutchmy Simrick, Sweenie Gunasekera and Betty Jordan. Picture: Howard Cottage Housing Association

The event, which was inspired by North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald's support of 'Silver Sunday' events, which run throughout October.

Sir Oliver wrote to organisations about the national initiative that aims to make older people feel valued and give them new opportunities to get out of the house.

The housing association's 'Feel Good Friday' event last Friday welcomed around 50 people and included a range of activities like Tai Chi, singing and chair cricket.

Alec Eely and Kenneth Renshaw enjoyed a game of chair cricket at the event: Howard Cottage Housing AssociationAlec Eely and Kenneth Renshaw enjoyed a game of chair cricket at the event: Howard Cottage Housing Association

Howard Cottage supported housing manager Helen Cairns said: "We decided to host our own version of Silver Sunday that would give old and socially isolated people in the community an opportunity to have a fun time together.

"We were delighted with the turnout."

