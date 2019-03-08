Howard Cottage hosts free event for elderly and socially isolated

Howard Cottage Housing Association has hosted a 'Feel Good Friday' event for its residents in a bid to tackle social isolation.

The event, which was inspired by North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald's support of 'Silver Sunday' events, which run throughout October.

Sir Oliver wrote to organisations about the national initiative that aims to make older people feel valued and give them new opportunities to get out of the house.

The housing association's 'Feel Good Friday' event last Friday welcomed around 50 people and included a range of activities like Tai Chi, singing and chair cricket.

Howard Cottage supported housing manager Helen Cairns said: "We decided to host our own version of Silver Sunday that would give old and socially isolated people in the community an opportunity to have a fun time together.

"We were delighted with the turnout."