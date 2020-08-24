How to make sure the climate in your conservatory is ‘just right’ all year round, whatever the weather

Transform your conservatory into a space you can use all year round. Picture: Solicon Conservatory Roofs Archant

Are you struggling to get the most from your conservatory because it’s blisteringly hot during the summer and freezing cold in the winter? You’re not alone…

Replacing your conservatory roof can help regulate the temperature of your conservatory. Picture: Solicon Conservatory Roofs Replacing your conservatory roof can help regulate the temperature of your conservatory. Picture: Solicon Conservatory Roofs

Andy Davies from Solicon Conservatory Roofs explains how you can transform your conservatory into a ‘365-day-a-year’ comfortable living area, with relaxing lounge temperatures, whatever the weather - allowing you to use the space as an extra dining room, home office, or even a second living room.

Q: What are some common problems people often have with their conservatories?

A: The biggest problem is that people can’t use the space as much as they’d like as it’s often unbearably hot during the summer, and freezing cold during winter.

Use your conservatory into a dining room, living room or home office. Picture: Solicon Conservatory Roofs Use your conservatory into a dining room, living room or home office. Picture: Solicon Conservatory Roofs

This sadly leaves very few weeks in the year for people to enjoy their conservatory as intended.

Often this leads to people using the conservatory as nothing more than storage space which can feel like a wasted investment.

Replacing your conservatory roof with one of our solid options will help regulate internal temperatures to make your conservatory a beautiful liveable space all year round.

It will help to keep it nice and cool in the summer, and warm and cosy in the winter, as well as dramatically reducing heat loss in the colder months, helping you save money on energy bills.

We also install soundproofing which reduces external noise as well as disturbance from the rain and wind, helping you to relax and unwind with no distractions. It will also reduce glare from the sun and protect you against harmful UV rays.

Q: What can I use my conservatory for?

A: Practically anything once converted. We have many customers transform the space into a dining room large enough to host the whole family, as a playroom for the children or as an extension of your garden.

Use it as a place to spend some much-needed alone time and unwind with a book at the end of a long day.

With many people now working from home, it’s also a great place to set up a home office and give you a dedicated, organised space that will enable you to work efficiently from home.

Q: Is it worth replacing my conservatory roof?

A: It can help you make the most of the space your existing home has to offer.

In the future, if you consider selling your property, having one of our roofs can help increase your home’s value and create an additional functional space that will appeal to potential buyers.

Q: Is there anything I need to consider before buying a replacement roof?

A: It’s important to work with an installer you can trust. I’d recommend researching customer reviews to help you make your decision.

You want to work with a specialist, that has many years of experience. A lot of the work we do is often correcting jobs that weren’t done properly the first time around, you don’t want to fall victim to that situation.

You should also consult with an expert to specify the best roof to suit your needs. Our expert in house team know conservatory roofs literally ‘inside out,’ so we can offer friendly advice and answer any questions that you may have.

We specialise only in conservatory roofs and are proud that it’s all we do. We use top experienced installers with top quality materials and all our work comes with a 10-year guarantee.

Q: Is it safe to have my conservatory roof fitted right now?

A: Yes absolutely, we can carry out home visits safely and are following all recommended guidelines to ensure the safety of our customers, surveyors, and installers.

We take pleasure advising over the phone. There’s no obligation. We can discuss your requirements, budget, and design options. We can also provide you with a free quote.

Call 01438 426580 for high-quality friendly advise or email advice@SoliconStevenage.co.uk.

Visit soliconservatoryroofs.co.uk for more information and to browse the gallery of previous conservatory roofs they have worked on.