Support and companionship during Covid-19: how to arrange home and live-in care

Receiving in-home support can be hugely beneficial at any time, but more so now than ever. Picture: Abacus Care and Support Archant

We spoke to Lorna Banton-Ray, community manager of Abacus Care & Support, to find out how you can access the care and support you need at home during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Companionship visits and assistance with technology can help people stay connected and avoid loneliness during lockdown. Picture: Abacus Care and Support Companionship visits and assistance with technology can help people stay connected and avoid loneliness during lockdown. Picture: Abacus Care and Support

Q: How are you keeping clients safe during lockdown?

A: During this troublesome time, we’re determined to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of our clients. We’re following government guidelines and regularly informing our staff and clients of any updates to the measures we’re taking.

To minimise crossover, we’re providing each client with one primary key worker, and putting tightly managed systems in place to ensure your care is safely continued by one of two reserve carers, should your primary carer need to isolate.

Staff are regularly tested and have completed infection control training. They are using the necessary PPE. We’ll call ahead of every visit to check-in and monitor Covid-19 symptoms experienced by anyone in the household.

Picture: Abacus Care and Support Picture: Abacus Care and Support

Q: How can home care services benefit me during this time?

A: Receiving in-home support can be hugely beneficial at any time, but more so now than ever. It’s important that people understand that restrictions on the mixing of households don’t apply for in-home care and support services – if inviting a carer into your home will enhance your quality of life, you are encouraged to do so!

We can enhance the quality of our clients’ lives through our experience in personal care, medication support, cooking and eating assistance.

Assistance with shopping and meal prep may prove invaluable during lockdown. Picture: Abacus Care and Support Assistance with shopping and meal prep may prove invaluable during lockdown. Picture: Abacus Care and Support

We also want to emphasise our ability to offer companionship, assistance with shopping, help clients stay connected with loved ones through technology and support if stepping outside the home becomes necessary to attend appointments or exercise.

All these things are vital to caring for wellbeing and preventing loneliness during lockdown.

Q: What type of care can I receive?

Abacus carers are regularly tested, fully Covid-19 trained and possess the necessary PPE. Picture: Abacus Care and Support Abacus carers are regularly tested, fully Covid-19 trained and possess the necessary PPE. Picture: Abacus Care and Support

A: That’s entirely down to you. We’ll work with you to create a care package that’s tailored to your needs.

We can provide respite care, offering temporary relief for carers and family members by ensuring your care routine is maintained while they take a break. If you’re looking for a more permanent solution, we can establish a plan for regular in-home support.

We want you to be in control of the care you receive. Our team will cater to your needs, whether that’s a weekly companionship visit, daily household and meal prep visits, sleep-in care if you need support overnight, or live-in care should you require round-the-clock help.

We adapt our care services to suit you and your lifestyle

Q: Who will be my carer and will we be a good match?

A: Inviting someone into your home can be daunting, which is why we give you a chance to get to know your carer before your care plan starts.

We want you and your carer to develop a good relationship. Support will always be provided by one dedicated key worker and two reserve carers - you’ll never be without help and will always know who’s coming into your home.

Our carers have extensive experience in adult social care and have been selected for their passion and easy nature. Each one shares our value for high-quality care, meaning our staff will ensure you are met with the same level of support they would expect for their own families.

Q: How can I arrange home care during lockdown?

A: Call or email us to begin your care journey. We’ll conduct a one-hour assessment, at home or over a video call, to better understand your needs and explain how we can help.

We’re a CQC (Care Quality Commission) registered home care provider that operates in and around Letchworth. Our services are designed to make your life easier and support families during these trying times.

Abacus Care & Support is a local family run business that provides high-quality services, tailored to the care and support needs of individuals, all from the comfort and safety of your own home.

Visit abacuscaresupport.co.uk to book an appointment or use the FAQ page to find out more.

Follow them on Facebook @abacuscareandsupport for the latest news.

Call 07934498020 or 0207 100 1680, or email enquiries@abacuscaresupport.co.uk.