WHT survey results: Women share experiences of feeling unsafe on our streets

Published: 5:00 PM March 17, 2021 Updated: 11:34 AM March 22, 2021

People in the crowd turn on their phone torches as they gather in Clapham Common, London, after the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard was cancelled - Credit: PA Wire

The tragic death of Sarah Everard has sparked a huge national conversation around negative behaviour by men towards women, and has led to calls for more to be done to make women feel safer while out alone.

Women up and down the country have taken to social media following 33-year-old Sarah's disappearance to share their experiences of being followed, catcalled and more, when out alone. The Welwyn Hatfield Times has also had several responses from women after we asked readers to fill out a survey online.

One Hatfield woman said: "It depends on the time of the day. I don’t like it if I’m walking and there are men walking nearby. Especially in the field where I walk my dogs, if they don’t have dogs, I wonder why they’re there.

"One of my dog walking friends had someone expose themselves to her where I walk the dogs. I have to hope that they could protect me. I don’t ever walk on my own after dark and rarely at other times."

"It's scary being a female out late at night"

Another from Welwyn Garden City said: "It's scary being a female out late at night and you can't even see five feet in front of you because the lights are out. You never see police around the streets either, not walking or driving by.

"Men should be taught from a young age how to respect women, and no not all men are bad or participate in this harassing/rape culture, but it's very apparent that a lot of men aren't even aware that this is something us women have to go through on a daily basis.

"I was speaking to my boyfriend the other day and I said to him all the things I have to do as a woman to keep myself safe - don't accept drinks from other people, running to my car in the dark and always checking the backseat to make sure no one is in it and then locking the doors immediately.

"It's apparent that a lot of men aren't aware that this is something women have to go through on a daily basis"

"Even pretending I'm on phone to someone in a taxi so the driver knows people know where I am. He was so shocked and even said these are things he wouldn't even think twice about. It's crazy that it's 2021 and this is still happening, it needs to change."

In our Herts, Cambs and Central Beds readers' survey, 44.9 per cent of respondents said they generally felt safe in the area they live in "some of the time", while 39.9 per cent said "most of the time".

"It's crazy that it's 2021 and this is still happening. It needs to change."

Fewer respondents said they either felt safe "all the time" or "not at all", at 5.7 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively.

When asked if they felt safe when travelling alone, 78.5 per cent said they didn't, while 21.5 per cent said yes.

The issue is now being explored on a national scale. On Monday, National Police Chiefs’ Council chair Martin Hewitt said: “All chief constables met this afternoon to discuss male violence against women and the experiences and fears that women have shared since Sarah Everard’s tragic death.

“While being abducted from the street is incredibly rare, violence at the hands of men is not. We hear the anger about the pernicious harassment experienced by women that limits their freedoms.

“This is a moment for us to reflect as a society on what we can do to reduce male violence, abuse and harassment. Many of the solutions lie outside of policing but chiefs were clear and committed today that the police have an important role to play.

“A key issue for policing and the criminal justice system is the effectiveness of our response to violence against women, particularly rape and other sexual offences, domestic abuse and stalking.

“Too few victims are seeing their cases go to court. For those that do, the experience is long and difficult. This has a serious impact on their confidence in the police and in the criminal justice system and means too many perpetrators get away with their crimes.

“We have contributed to and are waiting for the outcomes of the cross-Government rape review, which has been working to understand and address the reasons behind falling rape prosecutions. In the interim, we have launched and are implementing a Joint National Action Plan with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). It includes action to improve support for victims, help officers build strong cases from the outset and increase the knowledge and expertise of our officers and staff. There are promising signs as the referrals of rape to the CPS are starting to rise.

“We have implemented a Domestic Abuse Best Practice Framework with the CPS, and Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunal Service that aims to drive up prosecutions. We are increasing the use of the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, obtaining more Domestic Violence Protection Orders (DVPOs) and Domestic Violence Protection Notices (DVPNs) at court and strengthening the vital multi-agency collaboration to tackle offenders’ behaviour and improve the safety of victims.

“Chiefs reaffirmed their commitment to the work already underway to improve our support to victims of rape and domestic abuse and help them get justice. We agreed in the coming weeks to talk to our partners, victims’ groups and experts about what more can be done.

“We also agreed, again working with experts and partners, to consider carefully the role police could play in responding to street harassment. As part of this we agreed we need to further assess the calls for misogyny to be treated as a hate crime. The Law Commission is due to make final recommendations on this issue later this year and parliament will be debating the case for police forces recording where existing crimes are believed to be motivated by hatred of someone’s sex or gender.

"We share the commitment of all those who want to see a legacy of meaningful change come from the truly tragic death of Sarah Everard and we will carefully consider in the coming weeks how we, as police leaders, can contribute to that legacy.”

If you have thoughts to share on this, please email news@whtimes.co.uk.