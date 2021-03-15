How safe do women feel on our streets?

Published: 2:01 PM March 15, 2021

People in the crowd turn on their phone torches as they gather in Clapham Common, London, after the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard was officially cancelled. - Credit: PA

The tragic death of Sarah Everard has led to calls for more to be done to make women feel safer in the UK.

Serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with Sarah's murder after the 33-year-old disappeared when walking home to Brixton from Clapham in south London last week.

Many have taken to social media following Sarah's disappearance to share their experiences of being harassed, followed, catcalled and more, when out walking alone.

They have also shared measures taken to help them feel safer - such as clutching their keys, taking 'well-lit' routes and making sure somebody knows where they are.

Sarah Everard's body was found in woodland in Kent on Wednesday. - Credit: MPS





Over the weekend, a vigil was held in Clapham Common in Sarah's memory. Footage has emerged showing police handcuffing and removing women from the gathering - leading to calls for Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick, to resign.





So, what about in our towns, cities and villages? We are encouraging women in the Comet, Royston Crow, Herts Ad and Welwyn Hatfield Times catchment areas to speak out about how secure they feel when out and about.

