Protecting the workplace during Covid-19: how regular testing can help

Daniel Cheung from Medix Pharmacy in Stevenage explains what coronavirus tests you’ll need to book ahead of your return to work or your next business trip.

Q: When should I get tested?

A: If you display any coronavirus symptoms – an elevated temperature, a new continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – you should self-isolate. Inform your manager, stay home, and book a test as soon as possible to see if you have Covid-19.

If the test is negative, you can safely return to work as soon as you feel better. If the test is positive you should inform your workplace at once; they can then take the necessary precautions to protect other members of staff and minimise the spread.

Q: How can I arrange a test?

A: To find out if you have coronavirus, book an antigen test. You can order a kit to your home or be tested at the pharmacy. You can also book an antibody test to discover if you’ve contracted the virus anytime in the past. We need to do this test at the pharmacy. A trained professional will take a vial of your blood and send it off for testing.

Q: How long will it take for me to get the results?

A: Results usually come back within two days, depending on how busy the laboratory is.

Q: Do I need to get tested before travelling?

A: You need to book a viral test if you’re planning a business trip abroad.

I’d recommend contacting the pharmacy to discuss your test before booking it. We can advise when is the best time to be tested to ensure the results will arrive before you fly.

Some airlines have different requirements – we can use our experience to help make sure you have all the documents and information you need before you travel.

Q: How can you help businesses protect the workplace?

A: We recently worked with Kingdom Creative, a video production company, whose staff travel around the world to capture content for their clients.

Regular PCR testing is vital to ensure they can continue to operate during the pandemic. We were able to make sure they received regular, reliable tests for all employees, whose results could be sent back in time for them planning and arranging travel.

Russell O’Hagan, operations manager at Kingdom Creative, said: “The service Medix Pharmacy has provided has been exceptional . We can’t thank Daniel and his team enough. It’s hard to think of any other service which has played a more significant role in our company’s resilience to operating in such unprecendented times.”

Arranging regular testing for all employees can help reassure staff that are nervous about returning to work, allows you to quickly identify anyone that needs to self-isolate and makes it easier to protect your staff and clients.

Q: Why would you recommend booking a private test?

A: The pharmacy is conveniently located to make booking your test easy. Home delivery of the tests is fast and simple to arrange. We use the largest, UKAS registered laboratory in the country, and will happily chase them for results, to get them back to you as quickly as possible.

If you need to arrange regular testing for your business or have any questions, speak to a member of the team – we’re here to help. We’re dedicated to ensuring businesses and individuals can access the healthcare they need, now more than ever.

Medix Pharmacy is an established MHRA approved, UK based registered company with a license to supply, store and distribute all types of medical products.

Head to mdxhealthcare.com to discover how they can help protect your workplace.

Call 01438 352211 or email info@mdxhealthcare.com to order a home test kit or book an appointment.

Visit Medix Pharmacy at 84 High Street, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 3DW.