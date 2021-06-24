Survey: Have your habits changed in lockdown?

Published: 4:00 PM June 24, 2021

How have your habits changed during the COVID-19 lockdown? - Credit: PA

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on ordinary life - with people living under varying levels of lockdown restrictions since March last year.

Masks, hand sanitiser and social distancing quickly became the norm, and while we can hug our families, eat at restaurants and gather in public places again, for many people life may never return to the way it was before.

With all restrictions due to be lifted on July 19, we're asking readers to take part in our survey below and let us know how your habits have changed during lockdown.





