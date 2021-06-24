Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Survey: Have your habits changed in lockdown?

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:00 PM June 24, 2021   
The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on ordinary life - with people living under varying levels of lockdown restrictions since March last year.

Masks, hand sanitiser and social distancing quickly became the norm, and while we can hug our families, eat at restaurants and gather in public places again, for many people life may never return to the way it was before.

With all restrictions due to be lifted on July 19, we're asking readers to take part in our survey below and let us know how your habits have changed during lockdown.

