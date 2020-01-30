Do you know who to turn to if you need help caring for an elderly loved one?

Quantum Care spends time "getting to know your family to build a trusting relationship".

Would you ask for help if you needed it? Caring for an elderly relative or friend can be overwhelming - getting the right support could make all the difference.

Ladies enjoying an armchair exercise class at Garden City Court.

Quantum Care has the expertise to listen, advise and answer any questions you might have.

Cassie Larham, care services marketing manager at Quantum Care, tackles the stigma family members have about asking for help and explains how reaching out for support can benefit everyone.

"We offer a flexible service to work around your routine and provide relief at the times you need it most," Cassie said.

A friendly ear when you need to talk

"I've met many family members who feel like they've let their family down by asking for help - like they've failed them in some way," Cassie said. "In this emotional battle, it can be hard to focus on what's best for the person requiring care."

"We need to break down this wall and show that there's nothing wrong asking for help - it's one of the best things you can do and more often than not improves the emotional and physical wellbeing of everyone involved."

Trained professionals at Quantum Care can offer you support and advice. If you're not sure what to do next or just need someone to talk to, they're there to help.

They can explain your options, discuss the services they can provide or point you in the direction of other groups in your local community that can help.

A place to turn when you need a break

Many people first contact care specialists when they find themselves at crisis point, and often not before. Decisions need to be made, and though you wouldn't have it any other way, you suddenly find your life has become much more stressful.

It can be hard to provide live-in care around the clock when you're on your own. Q Club Day Care services run by Quantum Care can help.

"We understand that you need a break too, whether that's to go to work, spend some time with the kids or take a moment for yourself. But it can be hard knowing who you can trust to care for your loved one." Cassie explained.

"We'll spend time getting to know your family to build a trusting relationship."

"We'll liaise with other care professionals if required to help us develop a bespoke care plan and make sure that everyone feels confident, that we'll take good care of your loved one."

Improving mental and social wellbeing

Quantum Care provides support for people with varying needs, including those living with dementia or restricted mobility. They can support people living independently that need a little extra help to go about their day-to-day tasks.

"It's important for us to keep active, physically and mentally, to boost our overall wellbeing," Cassie said. "This is why we put so much emphasis on running activities and events in all of our care settings. But it's hard for carers looking after a relative on their own to do this."

"Without the right equipment or support, it can make the simplest tasks, like tending to personal needs or taking a trip to the hairdressers, challenging."

With a hairdressing salon and purpose-built adaptable bathrooms, Q Club Day Care services can offer access to everything your loved one needs all in one place.

Attending day care can also help combat loneliness. Members are encouraged to continue their passions and hobbies, join in with activities and go out on day trips with the group.

Working around you

"We offer a flexible service to work around your routine and provide relief at the times you need it most," Cassie said. "At our Garden City Court residential home in Letchworth, day care members can stay late for dinner or come in early for breakfast. They can also offer care at weekends and short respite stays by prior arrangement."

