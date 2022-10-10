The club has been run from the location for the past 50 years. - Credit: Archant

Stevenage Sea Cadets will be forced to move from their current location, due to a proposed new housing development in the area.

According to Stevenage Borough Council, the site at Shephall View will see 96 affordable homes built, but locals have raised concerns over the development's impact on the community.

Stevenage Sea Cadets has been run from the Shephall View location for over 50 years, and reportedly does not have the necessary funding to secure other premises within the town.

They have now been ordered to vacate the site by March 31 next year.

A statement released on social media by Stevenage Sea Cadets read: "This has left us with in a very difficult position and the council have made it 100 per cent clear they will not rehouse us.

"They have offered us a few places to hire, and we will look into this, but without a large sum of money they will not lease us a place of our own."

A spokesperson for Stevenage Borough Council told the Comet that discussions have been held with Stevenage Sea Cadets for around a year, and they have offered the club multiple alternative sites.

The spokesperson said: “Developments such as Shephall View will provide lots of people within Stevenage the opportunity to move into much needed family accommodation.

"As part of this wider proposal there are 96 units of affordable accommodation included.

“Since initial discussions took place with the Sea Cadets back in October 2021 around the development, we have worked, and continue to work collaboratively with them to offer different options for the future, as well as assisting them in sourcing alternate premises to suit their individual requirements where possible."

Despite these discussions, some locals are still concerned about the development's impact.

Concerned local Carys Ashby told the Comet: "The Sea Cadets are being forced out of their building that they have been in for 50+ years.

"The club does not have the funding to find other premises, which will mean the club will have no choice but to close and leave young people with nothing to do."

The Shephall View development is one of two housing schemes proposed by Stevenage Borough Council, within the Bedwell Ward.