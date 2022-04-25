Retired landlords unable to return home after council advised tenant to stay put

Subscriber Exclusive

A couple have been unable to return to their retirement home in Stevenage - Credit: PA

Two pensioners have been unable to move back into their home after Stevenage Borough Council told their tenants to remain in the couple’s property despite being given notice to quit.

The husband and wife, both in their 70s, hoped to move back into their terraced house in Stevenage just before Christmas.

Two days before their tenant was due to vacate the property, the council’s housing department told her to disregard the notice to quit, claiming she would be “making herself homeless” if she moved out and, therefore, they would not be able to help her.

