Plan for 200 flats on Stevenage Office Outlet site

Published: 8:59 AM May 25, 2021

Developers want to build around 200 homes on the former Office Outlet site in Stevenage - Credit: Google Maps

Developers are planning to create around 200 new flats with a building height of up to 15 storeys next to the Tesco petrol station in Stevenage town centre.

Residential development company Leo Homes has written to people living close to the former Office Outlet site on Fairlands Way, which lies behind The Forum.

The developer says: "The team's vision is to remove the existing vacant retail site and create an exciting, vibrant mixed use residential-led regeneration comprising high quality ground floor commercial use and around 200 new one and two-bedroom homes with a building height of nine to 15 storeys.

"The plans will showcase excellent design. They are being carefully developed so as not to interfere with key views and to ensure the building makes a positive contribution to the neighbourhood. The residential units are designed to be spacious and well laid out.

"The development will - as well as being green and sustainable - revitalise the streetscape on Fairlands Way with an increased residential presence. As part of the proposals, the team is also looking to improve the public realm in the area, including enhancing the existing Fairlands Way underpass for members of the public."

You may also want to watch:

The proposed site had previously been occupied by Office Outlet – formerly Staples – until the company entered into administration in March 2019 and the store subsequently permanently closed.

In October last year, after the building had lain empty for more than a year, Stevenage Borough Council granted permission for a change of use from retail to wholesale market, so wholesalers Sema Foods Limited could occupy the premises and deliver pre-ordered goods to businesses such as restaurants, bars and cafes.

Leo Homes' plans for the site are a joint venture with construction firm Stanoak and property investment and development company V Fund.

Recipients of Leo Homes' letter are encouraged to contact the developer with any questions, or for further information about the proposed development.

What do you think about the plans? Does Stevenage need more flats? Email louise.mcevoy@thecomet.net



