The Comet > News > Housing

Plans to demolish two houses and build 20 flats in their place

Louise McEvoy

Published: 8:49 AM May 16, 2022
Updated: 9:01 AM May 16, 2022
Site for potential housing development in Burwell Road in Stevenage

A developer wants to demolish a pair of semi-detached houses on Stevenage's Burwell Road and build 20 flats - Credit: Google Maps

A planning application has been submitted to Stevenage Borough Council to demolish a pair of semi-detached houses and build 20 flats in their place.

The plans for Burwell Road in Stevenage include 12 one-bed and eight two-bed flats, as well as 18 parking spaces.

A planning statement with the application says: "This scheme is effectively the second phase of a new housing development along Burwell Road, close to Shephall Way.

"The new building would be three storeys high where it adjoins and takes its lead from the recently constructed 15 units.

"It is hoped the council will agree this development, just like that which has been constructed on the adjoining former March Hare site, is acceptable in both principle and detail."

To view the application and have your say, visit stevenage.gov.uk and search for reference 22/00437/FPM in the planning portal.

Stevenage Borough Council
Stevenage News

