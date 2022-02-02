Housing team supports grassroots club with cash boost

Bedwell Rangers FC in Stevenage has received a donation of more than £1,000 - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Bedwell Rangers FC has received a donation of more than £1,000 after residents nominated them for support from Stevenage Borough Council's housing development team.

Stevenage Borough Council was keen to give back to the local community. As part of this commitment, during the public consultation process for the housing development plans at Dunn Close, the council asked respondents which local charity they’d like the scheme to support.

Bedwell Rangers was a very popular choice, in turn receiving a £1,650 donation which the council’s contractor SJM And Co happily contributed.

On Thursday last week, Councillor Jeannette Thomas presented the charity with a cheque to support the ongoing coaching provided to children by the team at Bedwell Rangers.

Councillor Jeannette Thomas, executive member for housing, health and older people at Stevenage Borough Council, said: “I was honoured to present Bedwell Rangers with this cheque and know the donation will go to good use.

"It’s really important that our housing development schemes are giving back to the local community in partnership with contractors, in particular, to charities like Bedwell Rangers who give the children of our town the opportunity to train and develop skills in a sport that they love.”

Neil Finch, chairman at Bedwell Rangers, said: “We’re so grateful for the generous donation and thank all consultation respondents for voting for our charity.

"We plan to use the money to continue providing our affordable coaching service which will benefit all of our up and coming football stars here at Bedwell Rangers.”

So far, Stevenage Borough Council’s Housing Development team has delivered 300 new homes and currently is on site delivering 300 more.

Construction work in Dunn Close is set to deliver supported housing.

Work is expected to be starting soon and completed next year, with the development including 21 one, two and three-bed apartments.

In Eliot Road, the council says 13 two and three-bed homes built will be let at "100 per cent" affordable rents for families on the council’s housing waiting list.