Upset over housing development's nine-metre high sound barrier

Subscriber Exclusive

People are concerned the sound barrier is an eyesore - Credit: Katherine Bain

A nine-metre high sound barrier is being erected between a new housing development in Stevenage and the A1(M), upsetting residents who are calling it an "eyesore" and "monstrosity".

Stevenage Borough Council granted planning permission in September 2020 for Taylor Wimpey to build 133 homes on land west of the A1(M) and south of Stevenage Road in Todds Green.

A noise impact statement to support the planning application determined that a nine-metre high barrier on the eastern boundary with the A1(M) is required "to reduce noise levels from road traffic" and make the site "suitable for residential development".

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.