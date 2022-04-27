The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Housing

Subscriber Exclusive

Upset over housing development's nine-metre high sound barrier

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 8:54 AM April 27, 2022
Sound barrier at new housing development in Stevenage

People are concerned the sound barrier is an eyesore - Credit: Katherine Bain

A nine-metre high sound barrier is being erected between a new housing development in Stevenage and the A1(M), upsetting residents who are calling it an "eyesore" and "monstrosity".

Stevenage Borough Council granted planning permission in September 2020 for Taylor Wimpey to build 133 homes on land west of the A1(M) and south of Stevenage Road in Todds Green.

A noise impact statement to support the planning application determined that a nine-metre high barrier on the eastern boundary with the A1(M) is required "to reduce noise levels from road traffic" and make the site "suitable for residential development".

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Housing News
Environment News
Stevenage Borough Council
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

A "sneak preview" of the new M&S Stevenage Foodhall

Food and Drink

'Sneak preview' as opening date for M&S Stevenage unveiled

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
All branches of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire are set to close down on Friday, April 22

Food and Drink

Every branch of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire closing down this week

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The A602 Lytton Way, Stevenage is set to close across four nights between Monday, April 25 and Friday, April 29

Hertfordshire Highways

Stevenage main road to close for roadworks between April 25 and April 29

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Martins Wood Primary School, Stevenage

Investigations | Exclusive

Stevenage primary school did not call Social Services over child sex claims

Charles Thomson

person