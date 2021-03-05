See inside this beautiful Edwardian property fit for a multi-millionaire

Gallery

Published: 5:00 PM March 5, 2021

The six-bed Edwardian property is on the market for offers in the region of £3.65 million - Credit: Knight Frank

A stunning Edwardian property on the outskirts of Knebworth offering luxurious living has been listed on the market for an eye-watering price.

Set in more than five acres of land, the beautiful property near Old Knebworth boasts a wealth of amenities, including six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, five reception rooms, stabling, a tennis court and more.

Like it's Monopoly namesake, the Park Lane property will set you back a fair bit of your hard-earned cash, with estate agents Knight Frank considering offers in the region of £3.65m.

Inside the 100-year-old property you'll find well-lit reception rooms of "classic Edwardian proportions", a huge drawing room and dining room with doors out to the conservatory.

The family kitchen/breakfast room lies at the heart of the house, with the pantry and utility room to the rear.

The family kitchen/breakfast room is at the heart of the house, with the pantry and utility room to the rear - Credit: Knight Frank

The property also boasts this well-lit conservatory - Credit: Knight Frank

Enjoy peace and quiet, with a leafy view, in this property - Credit: Knight Frank

Upstairs you can enjoy the spacious master bedroom suite with dressing room. There are three further bedroom suites, a further two guest bedrooms, family bathroom and separate shower room.

One of the six bedrooms on offer with this Old Knebworth house - Credit: Knight Frank

The second floor has another bedroom, presently used as an office, with an ensuite bathroom and a large walk-in attic.

And you could live life like a Bridgerton star, wandering through the house's magnificent gardens, gazing at ornamental ponds with fountains, and enjoying its private garden and summer house.

The property is set in more than five acres of land, offering beautiful views in the gardens. - Credit: Knight Frank

The stunning gardens are part of the property's 5.1 acres of land - Credit: Knight Frank

For the sporty types, a recently resurfaced tennis court can be found the south east of the house, along with an "extensive number" of garden sheds and stores for the green-fingered among you.

Could you see yourself relaxing here in the summer sun? - Credit: Knight Frank

The property's glorious gardens feature three ornamental ponds with fountains, extensive lawns, a private garden and summer house - Credit: Knight Frank

The SG3 property's recently resurfaced tennis court - Credit: Knight Frank

There is also a large double garage with a ground floor gym to the rear of the property, offering a one-bedroom flat with a living room, kitchen and bathroom.

The large double garage, offering a one-bed flat with a bathroom, living room and kitchen. - Credit: Knight Frank

For more information, search for the property on Zoopla or visit Knight Frank's website.