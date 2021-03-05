Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Housing

Gallery

See inside this beautiful Edwardian property fit for a multi-millionaire

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 5:00 PM March 5, 2021   
Old Knebworth detached home for sale

The six-bed Edwardian property is on the market for offers in the region of £3.65 million - Credit: Knight Frank

A stunning Edwardian property on the outskirts of Knebworth offering luxurious living has been listed on the market for an eye-watering price.

Set in more than five acres of land, the beautiful property near Old Knebworth boasts a wealth of amenities, including six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, five reception rooms, stabling, a tennis court and more.

Like it's Monopoly namesake, the Park Lane property will set you back a fair bit of your hard-earned cash, with estate agents Knight Frank considering offers in the region of £3.65m.

Inside the 100-year-old property you'll find well-lit reception rooms of "classic Edwardian proportions", a huge drawing room and dining room with doors out to the conservatory.

The family kitchen/breakfast room lies at the heart of the house, with the pantry and utility room to the rear.

Knight Frank SG3 Knebworth property

The family kitchen/breakfast room is at the heart of the house, with the pantry and utility room to the rear - Credit: Knight Frank

sg3 house for sale

The property also boasts this well-lit conservatory - Credit: Knight Frank

old knebworth house for sale

Enjoy peace and quiet, with a leafy view, in this property - Credit: Knight Frank

You may also want to watch:

Upstairs you can enjoy the spacious master bedroom suite with dressing room. There are three further bedroom suites, a further two guest bedrooms, family bathroom and separate shower room.

sg3 old knebworth house

One of the six bedrooms on offer with this Old Knebworth house - Credit: Knight Frank

The second floor has another bedroom, presently used as an office, with an ensuite bathroom and a large walk-in attic.

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in search for missing woman
  2. 2 Movies announced for drive-in cinema's return to Knebworth
  3. 3 Good Samaritan becomes victim of attempted robbery in Stevenage
  1. 4 Primary schools hit back after ex-Ofsted head says teachers should be prepared to 'sacrifice their lives'
  2. 5 Woman named after pleading guilty to fly-tipping offence
  3. 6 Government curbs council's powers to block new homes
  4. 7 Person dies after being hit by train near Welwyn Garden City railway station
  5. 8 Person hit by train between London Kings Cross and Stevenage
  6. 9 Professional artist born out of school lockdown project
  7. 10 COVID-19 cases continue to plummet in Stevenage and North Herts

And you could live life like a Bridgerton star, wandering through the house's magnificent gardens, gazing at ornamental ponds with fountains, and enjoying its private garden and summer house.

edwardian gardens old knebworth

The property is set in more than five acres of land, offering beautiful views in the gardens. - Credit: Knight Frank

SG3 detached house for sale

The stunning gardens are part of the property's 5.1 acres of land - Credit: Knight Frank

For the sporty types, a recently resurfaced tennis court can be found the south east of the house, along with an "extensive number" of garden sheds and stores for the green-fingered among you.

sg3 old knebworth house for sale

Could you see yourself relaxing here in the summer sun? - Credit: Knight Frank

Old knebworth detached house for sale

The property's glorious gardens feature three ornamental ponds with fountains, extensive lawns, a private garden and summer house - Credit: Knight Frank

SG3 tennis court old knebworth

The SG3 property's recently resurfaced tennis court - Credit: Knight Frank

There is also a large double garage with a ground floor gym to the rear of the property, offering a one-bedroom flat with a living room, kitchen and bathroom.

detached edwardian house old knebworth

The large double garage, offering a one-bed flat with a bathroom, living room and kitchen. - Credit: Knight Frank

For more information, search for the property on Zoopla or visit Knight Frank's website.

Knebworth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Five Guys leisure park

Updated

Five Guys to open as lockdown restrictions ease

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage clock tower and fountain

Seven things that are gone but not forgotten in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Princess Helena College

Historic school to close at end of academic year

Jacob Thorburn

person
Aerial view of North Road in Stevenage

People

Development plans for 16.5-acre Stevenage site could create 1,000 jobs

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus