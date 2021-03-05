Gallery
See inside this beautiful Edwardian property fit for a multi-millionaire
- Credit: Knight Frank
A stunning Edwardian property on the outskirts of Knebworth offering luxurious living has been listed on the market for an eye-watering price.
Set in more than five acres of land, the beautiful property near Old Knebworth boasts a wealth of amenities, including six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, five reception rooms, stabling, a tennis court and more.
Like it's Monopoly namesake, the Park Lane property will set you back a fair bit of your hard-earned cash, with estate agents Knight Frank considering offers in the region of £3.65m.
Inside the 100-year-old property you'll find well-lit reception rooms of "classic Edwardian proportions", a huge drawing room and dining room with doors out to the conservatory.
The family kitchen/breakfast room lies at the heart of the house, with the pantry and utility room to the rear.
Upstairs you can enjoy the spacious master bedroom suite with dressing room. There are three further bedroom suites, a further two guest bedrooms, family bathroom and separate shower room.
The second floor has another bedroom, presently used as an office, with an ensuite bathroom and a large walk-in attic.
And you could live life like a Bridgerton star, wandering through the house's magnificent gardens, gazing at ornamental ponds with fountains, and enjoying its private garden and summer house.
For the sporty types, a recently resurfaced tennis court can be found the south east of the house, along with an "extensive number" of garden sheds and stores for the green-fingered among you.
There is also a large double garage with a ground floor gym to the rear of the property, offering a one-bedroom flat with a living room, kitchen and bathroom.
For more information, search for the property on Zoopla or visit Knight Frank's website.