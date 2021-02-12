Gallery
Grade II listed farmhouse and equestrian facility near Stevenage up for sale
- Credit: Savills
A historic Grade II farmhouse and equestrian facility near Stevenage has been put up for sale for a cool £2.3 million.
The timber-framed farmhouse at Cromer Farm dates back to the 14th century, and has been restored and refurbished for modern living, with just under 6 acres of land on offer.
The idyllic property is a stone's throw away from neighbouring Walkern village and the town of Buntingford, and is a short drive to nearby Stevenage, Letchworth and Hitchin.
Exposed timbers and feature fireplaces meet five bedroom and three bathroom living, with formal gardens, a range of outhouses and "ready to go" equestrian facilities with stables and professional ménage.
There is also an old forge, piggery and detached Grade II listed granary on site, but newly installed heating, plumbing and electrics ensures the property boasts 21st century living standards.
Agents Savills say: "This charming Grade II listed farmhouse has been beautifully restored and sympathetically modernised from the ground up.
For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/98221232 or Savills, Bishops Stortford.
Most Read
- 1 Pair charged after county lines drugs raid in Stevenage street
- 2 Closure order granted after anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime
- 3 Pub manager shares viral sea shanty in ode to beloved customers
- 4 'Absolutely horrendous': Lockdown forces closures of Herts riding schools
- 5 Beautiful pictures as snow falls over Stevenage
- 6 Sienna, 9, smashes fundraising target tenfold with running challenge
- 7 COVID-19: What has life been like in Stevenage's historic twinned town?
- 8 Councillors vote to protect Green Belt with Ickleford ruling
- 9 Heavy police presence near Stevenage park
- 10 Anti-social moped riders targeted in Stevenage police's park crackdown