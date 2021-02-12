Gallery

Published: 6:00 PM February 12, 2021

A historic Grade II farmhouse and equestrian facility near Stevenage has been put up for sale for a cool £2.3 million.

The timber-framed farmhouse at Cromer Farm dates back to the 14th century, and has been restored and refurbished for modern living, with just under 6 acres of land on offer.

Cromer Farm is set in just under 6 acres. - Credit: Savills

The idyllic property is a stone's throw away from neighbouring Walkern village and the town of Buntingford, and is a short drive to nearby Stevenage, Letchworth and Hitchin.

The property's guest toilet. - Credit: Savills

Exposed timbers and feature fireplaces meet five bedroom and three bathroom living, with formal gardens, a range of outhouses and "ready to go" equestrian facilities with stables and professional ménage.

The TV Room at Cromer Farm - Credit: Savills

There is also an old forge, piggery and detached Grade II listed granary on site, but newly installed heating, plumbing and electrics ensures the property boasts 21st century living standards.

The sitting room at Cromer Farm, near Walkern - Credit: Savills

Agents Savills say: "This charming Grade II listed farmhouse has been beautifully restored and sympathetically modernised from the ground up.

The main bedroom. Cromer Farm boasts five bedrooms. - Credit: Savills

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/98221232 or Savills, Bishops Stortford.

The dining room at Cromer Farm features exposed brick - Credit: Savills

The beautiful main ensuite at Cromer Farm - Credit: Savills



