Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Housing

Gallery

Grade II listed farmhouse and equestrian facility near Stevenage up for sale

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 6:00 PM February 12, 2021   
property listing stevenage

Cromer Farm view from the courtyard terrace - Credit: Savills

A historic Grade II farmhouse and equestrian facility near Stevenage has been put up for sale for a cool £2.3 million.

The timber-framed farmhouse at Cromer Farm dates back to the 14th century, and has been restored and refurbished for modern living, with just under 6 acres of land on offer.

formal gardens

Cromer Farm is set in just under 6 acres. - Credit: Savills

The idyllic property is a stone's throw away from neighbouring Walkern village and the town of Buntingford, and is a short drive to nearby Stevenage, Letchworth and Hitchin.

funky wall art guest toilet

The property's guest toilet. - Credit: Savills

Exposed timbers and feature fireplaces meet five bedroom and three bathroom living, with formal gardens, a range of outhouses and "ready to go" equestrian facilities with stables and professional ménage.

tv room farmhouse

The TV Room at Cromer Farm - Credit: Savills

There is also an old forge, piggery and detached Grade II listed granary on site, but newly installed heating, plumbing and electrics ensures the property boasts 21st century living standards.

sitting room farmhouse

The sitting room at Cromer Farm, near Walkern - Credit: Savills

Agents Savills say: "This charming Grade II listed farmhouse has been beautifully restored and sympathetically modernised from the ground up. 

main bedroom plan

The main bedroom. Cromer Farm boasts five bedrooms. - Credit: Savills

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/98221232 or Savills, Bishops Stortford.

exposed brick dining room

The dining room at Cromer Farm features exposed brick - Credit: Savills

white tile finish ensuite

The beautiful main ensuite at Cromer Farm - Credit: Savills


Most Read

  1. 1 Pair charged after county lines drugs raid in Stevenage street
  2. 2 Closure order granted after anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime
  3. 3 Pub manager shares viral sea shanty in ode to beloved customers
  1. 4 'Absolutely horrendous': Lockdown forces closures of Herts riding schools
  2. 5 Beautiful pictures as snow falls over Stevenage
  3. 6 Sienna, 9, smashes fundraising target tenfold with running challenge
  4. 7 COVID-19: What has life been like in Stevenage's historic twinned town?
  5. 8 Councillors vote to protect Green Belt with Ickleford ruling
  6. 9 Heavy police presence near Stevenage park
  7. 10 Anti-social moped riders targeted in Stevenage police's park crackdown
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Six hills way closed

Updated

Man arrested on suspicion of ABH following police chase

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Bluebells carpeting Box Wood in Stevenage

Environment

Stevenage Box Wood: Just who is selling off the ancient woodland?

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information following two knife-related incidents in hitchin. Picture: Archant

Knife Crime | Updated

Letchworth man arrested on suspicion of GBH after victim suffers knife...

Jacob Thorburn

person
concept image

Plans show what unused Hitchin space could look like in post-COVID world

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus