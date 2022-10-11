The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Plans approved to demolish two houses and build 20 flats in their place

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 7:00 AM October 11, 2022
Two houses in Burwell Road in Stevenage are set to be demolished to make way for 20 flats

Two houses in Burwell Road in Stevenage are set to be demolished to make way for 20 flats - Credit: Google Maps

Planning permission has been granted for a pair of semi-detached houses to be demolished and 20 flats built in their place.

The plans for Burwell Road in Stevenage include 12 one-bed and eight two-bed flats, as well as 18 parking spaces.

Stevenage Borough Council's Planning and Development Committee has granted planning permission for the development, subject to conditions which include the applicant entering into an agreement to secure/provide contributions towards the provision of affordable housing, apprenticeships and construction jobs.

A planning statement with the application says: "This scheme is effectively the second phase of a new housing development along Burwell Road, close to Shephall Way."

The new building will be three storeys high where it "adjoins and takes its lead from the recently constructed 15 units" on the site of the former March Hare pub, the planning statement says.


Stevenage Borough Council
Planning and Development
Stevenage News

