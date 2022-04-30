Have your say on proposed redevelopment in Letchworth

settle has launched an online consultation for its redevelopment plans in Pelican Way, Letchworth - Credit: Rafe Abrook Photography

Housing association, settle, is inviting residents of the Grange Estate to share their views on the proposed redevelopment of community areas ahead of a planning application being submitted.

The aim is to create a new neighbourhood which will bring "improved homes" - replacing existing homes and developing additional homes - as well as church, community facilities, within a "pedestrian-friendly environment".

Proposed plans and visuals - which included homes and shops at Middlefield Court, The Parade and Langleigh and Reynolds House retirement living schemes - have recently been displayed at face-to-face consultations at the end of March.

Now, residents are able to share their views via an online consultation.

Housing association settle owns much of the property on the Grange estate and confirmed in November last year that it will work with the local community to get their views on where they think investment is needed to some of the properties around Pelican Way.

Since November, a number of discussions have been held with residents, leaseholders, shopkeepers and other members of the community.

Over 100 people attended two open days at Reynolds House retirement scheme in Pelican Way and everyone is now able to view and comment on the plans in the online exhibition.

Penny Metcalfe, executive director of development at settle, said: “We’re committed to creating great places to live, together with the local community.

"We’re very pleased to have heard from many local people and encourage anyone who wasn’t able to attend the open days to visit our online exhibition and give us their feedback now.

"We’ll continue to hear from residents and visitors as we progress investment plans for this neighbourhood.”

Initial ideas of settle included in the online exhibition are introducing tree-lined streets, creating a 'green avenue', and creating more green spaces.

A planning application will be submitted to North Herts Council by the end of this year, with an anticipated start date of autumn 2023.

To view the plans and have your say, go to www.pelicanway.co.uk.