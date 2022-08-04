Fresh application for former Norton School playing field site amid appeal process

Plans for housing off Croft Lane and Cashio Lane in Letchworth have been submitted - Credit: Kevin Hinton

Another application has been submitted to North Herts Council for a 42-home development on land between Croft Lane and Norton Road.

The controversial plans were met with heavy opposition when a similar application was submitted in 2019 - which was later revised following objections.

The application for the land by Herts County Council was thrown out by North Herts Council in 2021, after two deferrals.

Following the rejection from North Herts on grounds of access safety, Herts County Council appealed to the Planning Inspectorate in December 2021 - with the decision still under review.

Croft Lane Letchworth - Credit: Archant

In the meantime, another application for development on the former Norton School playing fields has been submitted - however, this time all matters are reserved - meaning councillors will only consider whether the land itself is suitable for 42 houses, excluding other matters such as access.

Norton Action Group, which has opposed the development since its inception, has objected to the latest plans, and called on North Herts Council not determine the current application until the appeal decision has been issued.

This latest application has been met with 38 objections.

Plan-A Planning & Development Ltd, on behalf of Norton Action Group's, said in it's "strong" objection: "It is considered that the current application is an overlapping application and as such we urge the local planning authority at the very least to decline to determine the current planning application until the current appeal has been determined.

"The Norton Action Group are confused as to the reasons for the submission of the current application as it is identical to the previous application and the applicant has previously advised that a vehicular access via Cashio Lane would not be viable.

"A public exhibition would have been beneficial giving the local community an opportunity to understand fully the nature of the application itself."

The consultation for the current application is closed, and the Planning Control Committee meeting date is yet to be announced.

The appeal process for the previous application is in progress, with a decision date also yet to be decided.

To view the latest plans, search for 22/01464/OP in the North Herts Council planning portal.