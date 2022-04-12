Lord Lister: Time to have your say extended amid concerns

The council has said they are "fully aware of residents concerns" - Credit: Courtesy of Keystage Housing

Residents of Hitchin can still have their say on plans to repurpose a Hitchin hotel into a supported accommodation for the homeless, after North Herts Council extended its online portal submissions until the end of the month.

This comes following concerns raised about the application by Keystage Housing, which would see the Lord Lister Hotel provide short-term accommodation for individuals who have a history of rough sleeping or are at risk of rough sleeping, have recently been in prison or are engaging with probation services, and have a formal mental health diagnosis and/or have a history of substance and/or alcohol misuse.

The hotel has already been home to Keystage’s services for a number of months after council was awarded £200,000 to grant fund the development of an accommodation and support scheme for homeless single people in North Herts.

Concerns include that of increased crime and antisocial behaviour.

A strong backlash against the plans saw agencies involved in the planning process address residents last month.

A council spokesperson said today: "The date any application is to be considered by the Planning Committee is only confirmed on the day the reports are published.

"This is because we work on applications right up to the deadline for the committee and only submit them if they are finalised and ready to be reported. As such, there is no confirmed date yet for when The Lord Lister Hotel application will be taken to the Planning Committee meeting.

"We are fully aware of residents’ concerns and would like to assure them that The Lord Lister Hotel report is being actively worked on and will go to Planning Committee as soon as it is ready.

"The online portal has been extended until April 30. Now, and after that date, people can continue to send their views via email (planning.control@north-herts.gov.uk) and post - PO Box 10613, NG6 6DW.

"Anyone wishing to speak at the planning committee can also do so. They just need to contact our Committee Services team (via 01462 474000) to register once the agenda for the meeting is released, which is normally published a week in advance of the meeting."

To view the plans, go to north-herts.gov.uk, and search 22/00170/FP in the planning portal.