Village housing plans dubbed a 'tragedy' approved

Plans for a housing development on the outskirts of Langford - labelled “a tragedy if this goes through” by a Central Bedfordshire councillor - have been given the green light by the council's planning committee.

Proposals submitted by Gladman Developments Ltd on farmland off Cambridge Close were granted outline planning permission in September 2019, despite more than 120 objections from residents.

This phase one application refers to 82 of the 150 houses approved in previously.

The 18.5-acre site is allocated for housing in the Central Bedfordshire Council Local Plan.

Councillor Gill Clarke, who chairs Langford Parish Council, asked: “Will a revised application be made for more than the agreed houses?

“This phase one is for 82 homes, but phase two is a larger site.

“Access from one to the other is over a private road used constantly by Anglian Water lorries visiting the sewage works and agricultural vehicles, as well as walkers and cyclists. How will this be safe for all users?”

Langford neighbourhood plan steering group member Anthony Lewis added: “Minimum public consultation, minimum plot and garden sizes, minimum support for a wildlife corridors, minimum road widths and shared drives. The list goes on. So many opportunities missed.”

Stotfold and Langford councillor Steve Dixon suggested deferring the scheme, saying: “We’re being asked to make a judgment on half of the site. We’ve real concerns about access to and from the site around the area of the railway bridge and roundabout."

Land manager Crest Nicholson (Chiltern) Ltd - which is delivering the projecy - Tommy Burslem, said: “This will set the standard for the second phase.

“It’s a high quality development in keeping with the outline permission and satisfies all the council’s planning policy requirements and standards.

“The proposals consist of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, with 29 properties affordable on this first phase. The 213 parking spaces exceeds the minimum standards.

“Full details of the crossing point across the private drive are submitted and approved to the satisfaction of county highways."

Councillors approved the detailed plans with seven votes in favour, four against and one abstention.