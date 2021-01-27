Hitchin's Hanna is all smiles after winning Barratt Homes card competition

Published: 2:51 PM January 27, 2021

Hanna, from Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Hitchin, won the Barratt Homes 'Welcome Home' competition - Credit: Barratt Homes

A young girl from a Hitchin nursery and preschool has won a greeting cards design competition with national homebuilder Barratt Homes.

As part of its 'Welcome Home' campaign, the housebuilder reached out to nearby Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Grove Road, to help spread joy to residents at the new Lavender Grange development in Lower Stondon.

The competition saw children design greeting cards that would be given to new homebuyers, and local child Hanna was named the winner.

Hanna's cards will be printed and delivered to new residents moving in. She also received a £25 National Book token as a thank you for her efforts.

The theme of the county-wide competition for the nursery was all things home related and the children were encouraged to be as creative as possible, adding in pictures and details about the suburb they live in.

Karly Williams, sales director at Barratt Homes North Thames, said: “It’s important to us to make new residents feel welcome as they join our new communities, and we’re thankful to the children at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery for helping us to do just that.

“Purchasers moving into their new homes is a great opportunity for greetings cards to be distributed and receiving a personal message from a local child will really put a smile on their faces.

“We received a variety of inventive entries as part of the Welcome Home campaign and it was a difficult task choosing the winners, however we hope this project has inspired the imaginations of the children involved.”