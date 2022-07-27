Have your say on revised plans for the Grange development

Have your say on the Grange estate development - Credit: settle

The Grange estate community is being invited to give their second round of feedback on proposed investment to homes and shops in the Letchworth neighbourhood.

Housing association, settle, confirmed in November last year that it will work with residents to get views on where they think investment is needed to some of the properties around Pelican Way.

The revised plans, displayed at the Grange Community Centre on July 2 and 5, take into account feedback from previous open days and an online exhibition held earlier this year.

Tim Porter, head of regeneration at settle, said: “We’re delighted that so many people are working with us to shape their new neighbourhood and I continue to encourage as many people as possible to give us their views.”

A planning pre-application will be submitted once further community feedback has been gathered.

To view and comment on the plans, visit the online exhibition at www.pelicanway.co.uk before July 31.