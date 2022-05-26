The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Faulty lift leaves disabled Stevenage residents forced to climb 12-storey block of flats for six weeks

Whitney Jones

Published: 10:00 AM May 26, 2022
A disabled man told the Comet how him and his wife are "struggling" with the stairs as they live on the eleventh floor.

Residents with disabilities in a Stevenage block of flats are "stuck" in their block and struggling to leave as the faulty lift undergoes six weeks of repairs.

High Plash residents have been left without a functioning lift again in the 12-storey council tower, while the council have organised another round of repairs to fix it. 

According to residents, the lift is "always breaking down" and forcing all tenants, including the disabled and elderly, to climb 12 flights of "narrow" stairs to get in and out of the building on Cuttys Lane. 

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

