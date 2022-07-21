Consultation for development of 147 homes behind Arlesey High Street

The site to the rear of the High Street is earmarked in Central Bedfordshire Council's Local Plan - Credit: Cala Homes

A consultation has been launched for a 147-home development in Arlesey.

Cala Homes asking the local community for feedback on their emerging proposals for the site located to the rear of 175 to 229 High Street - which is allocated for development within the Central Bedfordshire Local Plan.

The 147 homes will range from one to five bedrooms, 30 per cent of which will be affordable.

The proposals also include transport improvements, green spaces, and extensive native tree planting as well as new ponds that will protect habitat diversity and biodiversity.

Further sections of the Arlesey Relief Road, open green spaces, and new pedestrian and cycling links are also part of the plans.

Senior planning manager at Cala, Neil Farnsworth, said: “We’re committed to delivering homes that allow people to live more sustainably, which is exactly what we aim to do here.

"We look forward to hearing from local residents during the consultation and welcome feedback on our plans to help us deliver a high-quality scheme, which complements the local area.”





Once Cala has reviewed the residents' feedback and fed what is possible to into the final plans, a planning application will be submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council.

The homes proposed for Arlesey are set to incorporate a range of "climate-conscious measures" including a "low-carbon heating solution and timber frame construction" which is more carbon efficient than traditional building methods.

The timber frame construction will account for 20 per cent less embodied carbon emissions.

The in-person consultation runs today at Arlesey Community Centre until 6.30pm, and online at www.arlesey.consultationonline.co.uk from July 21 to August 4.

To get in touch with the project team contact: 0800 398 7040 or email feedback@consultation-online.co.uk.