Work begins on new affordable housing scheme in Letchworth

Published: 4:16 PM June 30, 2021

L-R: Justine Fancy, programme director at Chalkdene, NHDC leader Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg, Steve Faber, MD at HLL, Stuart Gibbons of Lovell Partnerships, HCC leader Richard Roberts, Sally Veitch from settle and MP Sir Oliver Heald - Credit: © D Pepe / Digital Nation Photo

Work has started on a new housing project in Letchworth, which is set to deliver 30 new affordable homes.

Chalkdene Developments broke ground on the new scheme this week. On completion, all 30 of the two-bedroom homes will be purchased by settle to be provided as homes for affordable rent.

Chalkdene Developments has started work on the John Stoddard Court, which will comprise of 30 new two-bedroom affordable homes in Letchworth - Credit: Chalkdene Developments

The development will be called 'John Stoddard Court' - named after the D-Day veteran, fundraiser and former magistrate who made a huge contribution to the community during his lifetime in the town.

John Stoddard, who was known as ‘Mr Letchworth’ due to his overwhelming impact on the town, passed away at the age of 93 in 2015 and this has been considered a fitting tribute.

Chalkdene Developments is a joint venture between Morgan Sindall Group and HLL, with Lovell, the contractors, on site.

It was set up in 2018 to build homes on surplus and underutilised land across the county made available by Hertfordshire County Council.

Chalkdene Developments has started work on the John Stoddard Court, which will comprise of 30 new two-bedroom affordable homes in Letchworth - Credit: Chalkdene Developments

The site, at Jackmans estate, was bought from HCC and Chalkdene Developments was able to make sure it was possible to build homes safely on the land.

Programme director Justine Fancy said: “This is a great example of partnership working and how, through the Chalkdene Developments joint venture with HLL, we can continue to support the county council’s strategic objectives while also delivering much needed, high quality new homes.”

settle chief executive Gavin Cansfield, added: “Our commitment at settle is to invest in our neighbourhoods and provide good quality homes.

"This development on the Jackmans estate will do just that, providing good quality affordable homes in one of our biggest neighbourhoods.”

HCC leader Richard Roberts said: “I am delighted that such a significant and important milestone has been reached on this exciting development in Letchworth.

"We’re committed to ensuring the demand for a variety of high-quality new homes across Hertfordshire is met, including affordable and shared-ownership housing such as these.

“District and borough councils have been set ambitious housing targets by government to deliver on our housing needs over the next 15 years, and we’re expecting a number of urban extensions in the county."