Plans agreed for major 20-year Baldock development scheme

An agreement on how to progress with a major scheme in Baldock has been reached between Herts County Council and its development partner Urban&Civic.

The county council has now finalised the agreement which will see the scheme come forward over the next 20 years.

Using land owned by the council, the scheme will create up to 3,300 new homes including flats, with affordable homes as part of an "inclusive urban extension" to Baldock.

It will also bring around 600,000sq ft of employment space, a country park, a secondary school and two primary schools.

A network of cycling and walking routes will also provide links to the town centre and the railway station, as well as investment in bus routes.

Plans also include proposals for care facilities within the new neighbourhoods to support the county’s aging population.

The county council - which was supported on property matters by Carter Jonas - and Urban&Civic have said they will refresh the vision for the development, where needed, and work closely with North Herts Council as it adopts its new Local Plan later this year, and jointly progress the master planning.

Scott Crudgington, deputy chief executive and executive cirector of resources at HCC, said: “This exciting scheme for Baldock is the biggest property development project that Herts County Council has taken forward for a number of years.

"We are extremely pleased to be working with Urban&Civic to build high-quality homes in this area – homes like these are badly needed across our county as our population increases over the coming years.

“Of course, it is absolutely vital that we deliver this project in a measured way; creating sustainable and thriving communities, while respecting the existing environment, and we are all committed to doing just that.”

Chief executive of Urban&Civic Nigel Hugill said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working, not just with Herts County Council as landowner, but with a collaboration of other stakeholders - notably North Herts Council.

“An integral part of the combined proposals is a new country park that will come to define Baldock just as much as its wonderful medieval town centre. We simply can't wait to get started.”

