The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Housing

Work begins on access road for housing development in Arlesey

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 6:15 AM June 12, 2022
Work is set to begin follow a ground-breaking ceremony for the Arlesey relief road

Work is set to begin follow a ground-breaking ceremony for the Arlesey relief road - Credit: Central Bedfordshire Council

Work has started on the Arlesey Relief Road, which will create a link between the High Street and the A507  - following a ground-breaking ceremony.

The 1.4km link road will provide access to a 950-home development in Chase Farm, and enable the building of the new homes, community facilities and business developments.

Coordinated and led by Central Bedfordshire Council, the project will also shift traffic from the busy Arlesey High Street onto the new road to ease congestion and reduce journey times for road users heading to the A507.

As part of the scheme, dedicated cycleways and footways will sit alongside the carriageway and a new bridge over the A507 will complete a route from Arlesey to Etonbury Woods and local schools.

The bridge will also feature a viewing platform at tree canopy level for people to enjoy the woodland and wildlife.

The new road will create a link between the High Street and the A507

The new road will create a link between the High Street and the A507 - Credit: Jacobs

The new footways, cycleways and bridge aims to encourage more active travel and, with the planting of over 500 new trees, the scheme "supports sustainability" which is an "important priority for the council".

Richard Fuller, MP for North East Bedfordshire, said: “This is a momentous day for a transformational road scheme for Arlesey and Central Bedfordshire.

Most Read

  1. 1 Section 60 stop and search order in Stevenage amid knife crime crackdown
  2. 2 Opening date revealed for Stevenage Bus Interchange
  3. 3 Four Stevenage streets hit in spate of theft and vehicle break-ins
  1. 4 Recap: Stevenage main road shut all morning after Six Hills Way crash
  2. 5 Secret Ofsted files: Martins Wood school was spared special measures
  3. 6 Countdown to Stevenage Day
  4. 7 EFL announce changes to laws ahead of Stevenage's 2022-2023 League Two campaign
  5. 8 Critical incident declared at Lister Hospital in Stevenage
  6. 9 A602 main road between Stevenage and Ware to shut for entire weekend
  7. 10 Critical incident at Lister Hospital in Stevenage stood down

"It will unlock new development and have a positive impact for the local community. Central Bedfordshire Council deserves great credit for bringing another important infrastructure project to fruition.”

Jacobs designed the road scheme and John Sisk and Son is the main contractor. The road is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

Cllr Richard Wenham, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council breaking the ground at the Arlesey Relief Road

Cllr Richard Wenham, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council breaking the ground at the Arlesey Relief Road - Credit: Central Bedfordshire Council

Cllr Richard Wenham, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “This road will drive forward new investment, stimulate new development, lead to quality new homes, offer new cycling and walking routes and the planting of trees to support our sustainability goals and will have significant benefits for the local community.

“We are committed to instigating and investing in schemes that have a positive impact on the lives of our Central Bedfordshire residents.”

A flythrough showing the scheme can be watched at youtu.be/VrNRsz7wDRc

Further information is available at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/arlesey-relief-road.

Planning and Development
Arlesey News

Don't Miss

Google Maps image of Canterbury Way, Stevenage.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Cannabis factory with more than 200 plants uncovered in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A police officers standing in front of the bungalow.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Bungalow closed due to tenant's 'anti-social behaviour'

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Two police officers in fluorescent jackets.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Paedophile caught by police officer pretending to be 13-year-old girl

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A piece of grass from Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park is for sale on eBay - with bids having now topped £65,000.

Knebworth House | Updated

Grass from Liam Gallagher's Knebworth gigs going for more than £65k on eBay

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon