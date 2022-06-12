Work begins on access road for housing development in Arlesey
- Credit: Central Bedfordshire Council
Work has started on the Arlesey Relief Road, which will create a link between the High Street and the A507 - following a ground-breaking ceremony.
The 1.4km link road will provide access to a 950-home development in Chase Farm, and enable the building of the new homes, community facilities and business developments.
Coordinated and led by Central Bedfordshire Council, the project will also shift traffic from the busy Arlesey High Street onto the new road to ease congestion and reduce journey times for road users heading to the A507.
As part of the scheme, dedicated cycleways and footways will sit alongside the carriageway and a new bridge over the A507 will complete a route from Arlesey to Etonbury Woods and local schools.
The bridge will also feature a viewing platform at tree canopy level for people to enjoy the woodland and wildlife.
The new footways, cycleways and bridge aims to encourage more active travel and, with the planting of over 500 new trees, the scheme "supports sustainability" which is an "important priority for the council".
Richard Fuller, MP for North East Bedfordshire, said: “This is a momentous day for a transformational road scheme for Arlesey and Central Bedfordshire.
Most Read
- 1 Section 60 stop and search order in Stevenage amid knife crime crackdown
- 2 Opening date revealed for Stevenage Bus Interchange
- 3 Four Stevenage streets hit in spate of theft and vehicle break-ins
- 4 Recap: Stevenage main road shut all morning after Six Hills Way crash
- 5 Secret Ofsted files: Martins Wood school was spared special measures
- 6 Countdown to Stevenage Day
- 7 EFL announce changes to laws ahead of Stevenage's 2022-2023 League Two campaign
- 8 Critical incident declared at Lister Hospital in Stevenage
- 9 A602 main road between Stevenage and Ware to shut for entire weekend
- 10 Critical incident at Lister Hospital in Stevenage stood down
"It will unlock new development and have a positive impact for the local community. Central Bedfordshire Council deserves great credit for bringing another important infrastructure project to fruition.”
Jacobs designed the road scheme and John Sisk and Son is the main contractor. The road is expected to take about 18 months to complete.
Cllr Richard Wenham, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “This road will drive forward new investment, stimulate new development, lead to quality new homes, offer new cycling and walking routes and the planting of trees to support our sustainability goals and will have significant benefits for the local community.
“We are committed to instigating and investing in schemes that have a positive impact on the lives of our Central Bedfordshire residents.”
A flythrough showing the scheme can be watched at youtu.be/VrNRsz7wDRc
Further information is available at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/arlesey-relief-road.