Work begins on access road for housing development in Arlesey

Work is set to begin follow a ground-breaking ceremony for the Arlesey relief road - Credit: Central Bedfordshire Council

Work has started on the Arlesey Relief Road, which will create a link between the High Street and the A507 - following a ground-breaking ceremony.

The 1.4km link road will provide access to a 950-home development in Chase Farm, and enable the building of the new homes, community facilities and business developments.

Coordinated and led by Central Bedfordshire Council, the project will also shift traffic from the busy Arlesey High Street onto the new road to ease congestion and reduce journey times for road users heading to the A507.

As part of the scheme, dedicated cycleways and footways will sit alongside the carriageway and a new bridge over the A507 will complete a route from Arlesey to Etonbury Woods and local schools.

The bridge will also feature a viewing platform at tree canopy level for people to enjoy the woodland and wildlife.

The new road will create a link between the High Street and the A507 - Credit: Jacobs

The new footways, cycleways and bridge aims to encourage more active travel and, with the planting of over 500 new trees, the scheme "supports sustainability" which is an "important priority for the council".

Richard Fuller, MP for North East Bedfordshire, said: “This is a momentous day for a transformational road scheme for Arlesey and Central Bedfordshire.

"It will unlock new development and have a positive impact for the local community. Central Bedfordshire Council deserves great credit for bringing another important infrastructure project to fruition.”

Jacobs designed the road scheme and John Sisk and Son is the main contractor. The road is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

Cllr Richard Wenham, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council breaking the ground at the Arlesey Relief Road - Credit: Central Bedfordshire Council

Cllr Richard Wenham, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “This road will drive forward new investment, stimulate new development, lead to quality new homes, offer new cycling and walking routes and the planting of trees to support our sustainability goals and will have significant benefits for the local community.

“We are committed to instigating and investing in schemes that have a positive impact on the lives of our Central Bedfordshire residents.”

A flythrough showing the scheme can be watched at youtu.be/VrNRsz7wDRc

Further information is available at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/arlesey-relief-road.