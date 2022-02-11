Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Consultation launched for 75-home development in Arlesey

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:02 PM February 11, 2022
Taylor Wimpey was granted outline planning permission for 80 homes off Arlesey High Street in April 2021

An online consultation has been launched by housebuilders Taylor Wimpey to gauge public feeling around a proposed development in Arlesey.

Residents are invited to take a look at the latest plans for the development which will comprise of 75 new homes on land off High Street, lying to the north east of Luton and west of the A1.

There would be a mix of apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached properties, plus a new area of public green space.

The development will also include 26 affordable homes.

Outline planning permission for up to 80 homes was granted by Central Bedfordshire Council in April 2021. 

The online public consultation will run from 5pm on Monday, February 14 until midnight on Monday, February 21.

People will be able to see the latest plans for the development and provide their feedback ahead of the submission of a reserved matters planning application.

Emma Walton, senior planning manager at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: "We’re very excited to be able to show off our plans for a new community in Arlesey.

"It’s a lovely location, and the site will help to connect the wider local area and provide new facilities for everyone to enjoy.

"We’re always keen to hear what local people have to say about our plans, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the feedback we get will help to further shape the development."

To view the plans and take part in the consultation, go to www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/arlesey.

Planning and Development
Arlesey News
Bedfordshire News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
