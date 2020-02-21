Breaking

Houses evacuated in Stevenage after suspected explosives found

Specialists officers are at the scene as the bomb squad arrive to assess a potential offensive weapon in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Matt Powell Archant

Police have evacuated 32 houses on Wisden Road after discovering items which may be explosive.

Police have cordoned off a portion of Wisden Road, as bomb specialists arrive. Picture: Matt Powell Police have cordoned off a portion of Wisden Road, as bomb specialists arrive. Picture: Matt Powell

The items were discovered in a bin shed this morning after a man was arrested due to an unrelated event and his property was searched.

A police officer at the scene said: "While searching his flat this morning we found some items which may be explosive."

The bomb disposal team has set up a 50m corden on Wisden Road and are advising the public to avoid the area.

The officer added: "There is nothing to indicate the male who was arrested has anything to do with terrorism."

He confirmed counter-terrorism officers had been and left after finding nothing.