Houses evacuated in Stevenage after suspected explosives found
PUBLISHED: 14:56 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 21 February 2020
Police have evacuated 32 houses on Wisden Road after discovering items which may be explosive.
Police have cordoned off a portion of Wisden Road, as bomb specialists arrive. Picture: Matt Powell
The items were discovered in a bin shed this morning after a man was arrested due to an unrelated event and his property was searched.
A police officer at the scene said: "While searching his flat this morning we found some items which may be explosive."
The bomb disposal team has set up a 50m corden on Wisden Road and are advising the public to avoid the area.
The officer added: "There is nothing to indicate the male who was arrested has anything to do with terrorism."
He confirmed counter-terrorism officers had been and left after finding nothing.