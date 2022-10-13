The actress plays Alicent Hightower in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. - Credit: Blue Cross

Actress Emily Carey, star of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, has visited an animal rehoming centre in Kimpton.

The actress - who plays Alicent Hightower in the series - visited the Blue Cross centre on Saturday, September 24.

Carey met a variety of rescue animals during her visit, including a stray kitten that had been discovered in the engine of a van.

During the visit Emily Carey met a kitten that had been found in the engine of a van. - Credit: Blue Cross

Owning a cavapoo dog called Dottie, the star showed her interest in the animals when speaking to members of Blue Cross' staff.

Following her visit, Emily Carey said: "I love pets and am so grateful to have my dog Dottie in my life and to have been able to visit Blue Cross’s Hertfordshire Rehoming Centre to see their work first hand, I am also extremely grateful to them for all they do to help pets.

The actress owns a cavapoo called Dottie. - Credit: Blue Cross

“The pets I got to meet all had their own stories, and it’s wonderful to know that Blue Cross were able to step in to help when they needed it."