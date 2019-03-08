Neighbours raise alarm to Great Ashby house fire as 'man sleeps inside'

The fire started in the garden before spreading to the house. Archant

Neighbours sprang into action when they saw a house on fire in the Great Ashby area of Stevenage last week.

Smoke was billowing from a house in Cleveland Way at about 3.30pm on Thursday, with the occupant reportedly asleep inside.

Neighbours called 999 and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent its Blue Watch to tackle the blaze.

A fire service spokesman said the fire had begun in the garden before spreading.

A Facebook post reads: "I live next door and the house is uninhabitable and will take months to sort out.

"He has lost everything - either destroyed by fire or smoke damaged. He is distraught.

"He is lucky to be alive as he was having a sleep after working long hours."

Neighbours rallied round and a collection of essentials was quickly started.

The man affected said: "Thanks for help offered during my unfortunate incident. What a shock. God is good."