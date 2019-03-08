Advanced search

Neighbours raise alarm to Great Ashby house fire as 'man sleeps inside'

PUBLISHED: 18:58 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:58 24 September 2019

The fire started in the garden before spreading to the house.

The fire started in the garden before spreading to the house.

Archant

Neighbours sprang into action when they saw a house on fire in the Great Ashby area of Stevenage last week.

Smoke was billowing from a house in Cleveland Way at about 3.30pm on Thursday, with the occupant reportedly asleep inside.

Neighbours called 999 and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent its Blue Watch to tackle the blaze.

A fire service spokesman said the fire had begun in the garden before spreading.

You may also want to watch:

A Facebook post reads: "I live next door and the house is uninhabitable and will take months to sort out.

"He has lost everything - either destroyed by fire or smoke damaged. He is distraught.

"He is lucky to be alive as he was having a sleep after working long hours."

Neighbours rallied round and a collection of essentials was quickly started.

The man affected said: "Thanks for help offered during my unfortunate incident. What a shock. God is good."

Most Read

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

22-year-old arrested after man assaulted in Stevenage

news@thecomet.net

Indecent exposure in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man exposed himself in Hitchin on Wednesday.

Olympian to open new Aldi store in Letchworth

The new store on Avenue One will be the first Aldi in Letchworth. Picture: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix

Most Read

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

22-year-old arrested after man assaulted in Stevenage

news@thecomet.net

Indecent exposure in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man exposed himself in Hitchin on Wednesday.

Olympian to open new Aldi store in Letchworth

The new store on Avenue One will be the first Aldi in Letchworth. Picture: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix

Latest from the The Comet

Man tasered by police in Stevenage arrested on suspicion of multiple offences

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Neighbours raise alarm to Great Ashby house fire as ‘man sleeps inside’

The fire started in the garden before spreading to the house.

Hundreds walk out for global climate strike action in Stevenage and Letchworth

Parents and children turned out for the family friendly protest on climate change in Letchworth. Picture: Sarah Royston

New St Albans City star Andronicos promises ‘we’ll put it right in replay’

St Albans City celebrate Andronicos Georgiou's goal against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists