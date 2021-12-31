Hospitality grants don't go far enough, says council

Additional funding to support the hospitality sector - which is facing cancellations due to surge in COVID cases - is set to be rolled out in North Herts in January.

While the council welcomes this news, members have said it "doesn't go far enough".

North Herts Councillor Ian Albert, executive member for finance, explained: “We welcome the announcement of the new grants to hospitality and leisure businesses from central government.

“But we believe this will not be sufficient or spread widely across other sectors. This is too little to remedy the losses many businesses have already faced, nor will it provide adequate protection in the weeks and months ahead with probable additional restrictions on businesses hardest hit by the pandemic.”

The joint administration has written to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in a letter signed by council leader Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg, and Cllr Ian Albert for Labour, deputy leader of the council, Cllr Ruth Brown, and executive member for enterprise, Cllr Sam Collins, for Liberal Democrats.

Cllr Albert continued: “Our businesses, especially those in the hospitality sector like our pubs and restaurants, are still struggling with the continuing effects of the pandemic.

"With the recent rise in cases and uncertainty over the Christmas period, we want our businesses to know that this additional money will be available to them in the New Year.”

The funding will be available to business rate and non-business rate payers and has to be granted by the end of March 2022. More details, including eligibility, will be announced in early January.

The council has said it is already consulting with local businesses on what they think could be done to aid their growth and activities and how public bodies can support them.

A tele-survey was carried out in December – if you have not been contacted and would like to contribute, email economicdevelopment@north-herts.gov.uk for a questionnaire.

The results will inform the council's economic development strategy and future business support activities.

Residents and community groups are also encouraged to take part in a short online survey – open until January 21 – so the council can understand the needs, challenges and aspirations of communities.