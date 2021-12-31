Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Hospitality grants don't go far enough, says council

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:20 AM December 31, 2021
Ian Albert and north herts council building

North Herts Council's joint administration has written to the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak - Credit: North Herts Council

Additional funding to support the hospitality sector - which is facing cancellations due to surge in COVID cases - is set to be rolled out in North Herts in January.

While the council welcomes this news, members have said it "doesn't go far enough". 

North Herts Councillor Ian Albert, executive member for finance, explained: “We welcome the announcement of the new grants to hospitality and leisure businesses from central government.

“But we believe this will not be sufficient or spread widely across other sectors. This is too little to remedy the losses many businesses have already faced, nor will it provide adequate protection in the weeks and months ahead with probable additional restrictions on businesses hardest hit by the pandemic.”

The joint administration has written to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in a letter signed by council leader Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg, and Cllr Ian Albert for Labour, deputy leader of the council, Cllr Ruth Brown, and executive member for enterprise, Cllr Sam Collins, for Liberal Democrats. 

Cllr Albert continued: “Our businesses, especially those in the hospitality sector like our pubs and restaurants, are still struggling with the continuing effects of the pandemic.

"With the recent rise in cases and uncertainty over the Christmas period, we want our businesses to know that this additional money will be available to them in the New Year.”  

Most Read

  1. 1 Baldock, Hitchin and Royston on Location, Location, Location
  2. 2 Lister earmarked for Nightingale hub amid COVID surge concerns
  3. 3 Police reopen A1(M) at Stevenage after incident
  1. 4 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  2. 5 What a £1m home looks like in Herts compared to the rest of the world
  3. 6 When are the bank holidays in 2022?
  4. 7 Pride on the road for the boss as Stevenage earn deserved point at Swindon Town
  5. 8 Woman sadly dies following medical incident at supermarket
  6. 9 Hospice treecycle scheme returns for fifth year
  7. 10 Reduced weekday train timetables on Govia Thameslink Railway routes from January 4

The funding will be available to business rate and non-business rate payers and has to be granted by the end of March 2022. More details, including eligibility, will be announced in early January.

The council has said it is already consulting with local businesses on what they think could be done to aid their growth and activities and how public bodies can support them.

A tele-survey was carried out in December – if you have not been contacted and would like to contribute, email economicdevelopment@north-herts.gov.uk for a questionnaire.

The results will inform the council's economic development strategy and future business support activities.

Residents and community groups are also encouraged to take part in a short online survey – open until January 21 – so the council can understand the needs, challenges and aspirations of communities.

North Hertfordshire District Council
North Herts News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ripon Road resident Donna Gray said the St Nicholas area of Stevenage is "particularly bad" when it comes to fly tipping

Environment News

Fly-tipping 'particularly bad' in Stevenage, resident says

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Saroye Stores, Pixmore Ave, Letchworth

Herts Live News

Woman jailed for spitting in police officer's eye after attempted robbery

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A closure order has been granted after a drugs raid in Hitchin's Sunnyside Road. Picture: Herts Poli

Herts Live News | Updated

Road cleared after crash in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Pix Brook Academy in Stotfold, a BEST school, in 2020

Education News

School's construction honoured in planning awards

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon