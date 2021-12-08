Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Hospice treecycle scheme returns for fifth year

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:27 AM December 8, 2021
Garden House Hospice Care collected more than 600 trees last year

Garden House Hospice Care collected more than 600 trees last year - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

After the joys of the festive season disposing of your Christmas tree can be a real chore, so start the new year hassle free by signing up for Garden House Hospice Care’s Christmas Treecycling service.

For the fifth year running, a team of volunteers will travel across Stevenage, North Hertfordshire, South Bedfordshire and surrounding areas collecting real Christmas trees to recycle in exchange for a donation to the hospice.

The popular service removes the hassle of pine needles all over your car as you tackle your tree into the boot, or sad-looking trees in your front garden in spring. Instead all trees will be shredded with chippings then used in the playgrounds of local schools and community projects.

All the hospice asks for is a minimum donation to help support vital end of life care in our community.

Richard Harbon is head of events at Garden House Hospice Care: “Our Christmas Treecycling service continues to grow in popularity and solves the annual problem of what to do with your tree after the festive period.

"Our friendly team will collect your tree and dispose of it in an environmentally friendly way, all for a donation to a really worthwhile cause, making it a win-win situation for all.

“Your donations really do make a difference and help us protect the future of end of life care.

"Last year we collected more than 600 trees so we recommend signing up today as demand will be high again. Don’t forget to tick the gift aid box and it’ll boost your donation to us by 25 per cent at no extra cost to you.”

Volunteers will be collecting Christmas trees in Letchworth, Royston, Baldock, Stotfold, Hitchin, Stevenage - and the surrounding villages.

Online registration closes on Wednesday, January 5, subject to availability.

All trees will be collected between Thursday, January 6 and Monday, January 10.

Due to the high numbers of collections, the hospice is unable to give out specific time slots.

To sign up online, visit www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/events/christmas-treecycling-2022 or call 01462 679540.

For further information about Garden House Hospice Care, go to ghhospicecare.org.uk.

