Volunteers needed for hospice's 'exciting' new children's shop

Published: 3:00 PM March 10, 2021

Garden House Hospice Care is set to open a new store for children, and is appealing for volunteers - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Garden House Hospice Care is set to open a new store for children's merchandise - and is appealing for volunteers to help run it.

The new shop, Junior House, will open in The Oval in Stevenage this April.

It has been a turbulent year for the high street, with non-essential shops forced to close for extended periods of time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 12, the shutters will go up and doors will reopen to some of our much-loved stores.

Junior House will be a welcome new addition to the Stevenage shopping scene and a positive sign of life starting to return to normal.

The opening of Junior House will bring a variety of children’s clothes, toys and games at discounted prices, and also brings volunteering opportunities.

Volunteer engagement lead at the hospice, Rukia Augustine, said: “Volunteers are vital to the hospice and the work they do in the community.

"With the difficult year we have had, the opening of this shop brings hope and a much-needed celebration. We would love to welcome new volunteers to join our volunteer family and be part of this growth.

“We have a range of opportunities in the new shop and the hospice and would love to hear from you. If you have a particular interest in baby/children’s wear this is the shop for you.”

Garden House Hospice Care has suffered financially due to the government restrictions, with fundraising events cancelled, and their 12 shops closed for a total of 21 weeks since March 2020, which alone has cost the charity £787,000.

Carla Pilsworth, director of income generation, said: “After a difficult year for us all, we’re relieved to have light at the end of the tunnel and welcome back our team of staff, volunteers and shoppers to our stores from April 12.

“The opening of Junior House feels like a positive start to a new financial year. We know it’s hard to keep up with the growth spurts of our little ones.

“We have a range of high street must haves at half the price – including the latest toys and games, children’s books, clothing for all ages and styles, smart school uniforms, and baby equipment for the new parents in town.”

To find out more about volunteering, contact volunteer@isabelgardenhouse.org.uk or call 01462 679540.