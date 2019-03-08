Stevenage cycle group reach Eiffel Tower in three days for hospice cause

The team raised £13,000 for the hospice. Picture: Josh Levy Archant

Ten men have raised £13,000 for Garden House Hospice Care after cycling from Stevenage to Paris over the weekend.

Ten cyclists left Stevenage Old Town on May 3. Picture: Josh Levy Ten cyclists left Stevenage Old Town on May 3. Picture: Josh Levy

The challenge saw the group cover 260 miles in three days to raise money for the charity which is "very close" to the group and their friends and family.

Cyclist Josh Levy from Stevenage said: "We chose to support Garden House Hospice Care, as it is a local charity and one we can all relate to.

"We all have a connection to the hospice and I'm indebted to the staff there for the care they gave to my mum.

"We began our training in January and chucked everything at it, while also juggling work, families and other commitments.

They were greeted by friends and family at the finsih line. Picture: Josh Levy They were greeted by friends and family at the finsih line. Picture: Josh Levy

"It was a lot harder than we thought, the journey surpassed all our expectations.

"We experienced rain, wind and some sunshine, travelled on all kinds of terrain and even ended up in a field at one point!

"The highlight was definitely the finishing line where lots of our families and friends turned up to meet us.

"We couldn't have done it without all their support and the corporate backing we received. We were just very relieved and overwhelmed to have got that far."

Those that took part alongside Josh were Louis Forbes, Luke Garwood, Jake Garwood, Luke Robins, Danny Bagge, Fraser Smyth, Gary Jacques, Alex Willcocks and Sam Gittings.

The team received support from a number of local businesses, including CFS Events, Legacy Roosing, Dumb Blondes Hair & Beauty and Glebe Sports and Social Club.

To sponsor the group, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Stevenage-Paris-cycle.

If you would like to take part in an event in aid of the hospice, contact challenge and endurance events manager Richard Harbon on 01462 679540.

The hospice is also organising an informal get-together to mark Dying Matters Awareness Week.

The event - which will be held at the Community Arts Centre in Stevenage's Roaring Meg Retail Park on Monday from 1pm to 3pm - is designed to help people talk about death and grief.

The theme this year is 'Are you ready?' and the event will look to share guidance on how to plan future care wishes, wills and funerals.

For more information, go to ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/dying-matters--are-you-ready.