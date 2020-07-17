Garden House Hospice heroes recognised with Hertfordshire Awards

Garden House Hospice Care staff were surprised with a secret awards ceremony earlier this month.

On Thursday, July 9, Garden House chairman John Procter and trustee Sir Tim Wilson visited the hospice to present The Hero of Hertfordshire Awards – recognising the outstanding support given to the community in these times. Finalists were chosen by Robert Voss, Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire.

Sue Plummer, Garden House CEO said: “At the hospice, we class each and every member of our staff and volunteering teams as heroes. Throughout these difficult times we have seen some incredible and courageous joint working, with all areas of the hospice pulling together to take on different roles and responsibilities, always putting the hospice and our patients first. We thank you all for your continued hard work.”

The four award-winning frontline workers were: Tanya Catton, Maddie Kinnar, Dan Griffin and Jayne Dingemans.