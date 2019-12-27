Get active for 30 minutes each day in January and raise money for hospice

Charlotte Sale will take on the MED 30 challenge for Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care Archant

Garden House Hospice Care is asking residents to sign up to its latest scheme, MED 30, which encourages people to do something active every day in January.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charlotte Sale set for MED 30 scheme which will see her do 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days to raise at least £30 for Garden House Hospice. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care Charlotte Sale set for MED 30 scheme which will see her do 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days to raise at least £30 for Garden House Hospice. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Participants will be asked to be active for 30 minutes each day and raise £30 or more for the hospice.

The initiative aims to encourage the community to think about getting fit as part of their new year's resolutions - while raising money for patients, their families and carers.

Organiser Jake Amos said: "You can swim, you can bike, you can jog, you can dance, you can take part in sports and games, even play the Wii-fit.

"You can do anything you like, as long as you are active for 30 minutes every day throughout January."

Charlotte Sale will take on the MED 30 challenge for Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care Charlotte Sale will take on the MED 30 challenge for Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Charlotte Sale, 31, has signed up to the challenge.

You may also want to watch:

The mum of one is also studying for a masters in education and is hoping the challenge will help her to get fitter and increase her self-confidence.

Charlotte said: "I keep telling myself that I am going to get back to exercise since having my little boy.

"I teach swimming six times a week and by the time I get home and get a chance to sit down, it's hard to think about doing anything.

"MED 30 will give me a focus again and will hopefully help me to get back into the habit of exercising.

"I have downloaded the Couch to 5K app which I am going to start on January 1.

"I am also going to exercise to videos at home and go to the gym before I start teaching my swimming classes.

"The trick is to plan my activities in advance so that they fit in around all the other things I juggle."

If you would like to follow in Charlotte's footsteps, sign up to MED 30 by going to http://bit.ly/GHHCMED30 or call the Garden House Hospice Care fundraising team for more information on 01462 679540.