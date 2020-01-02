Want to recycle your Christmas tree? North Herts hospice will do it for you!

Garden House Hospice Care's annual Christmas tree recycling scheme is back.

For the third year running, the hospice has enlisted the help of a number of volunteers and van drivers who will pick up your tree in exchange for a donation.

Trees will be collected between Saturday, January 11, and Tuesday, January 14.

You do not need to be in for the collection, just ensure the tree is stripped of all decorations and leave it outside in a visible and safe place for volunteers to collect.

All trees will be chipped and chippings will be donated to community projects.

Based on previous years, demand is likely to be very high. To sign up, visit bit.ly/xmastreecycle20. You can also book your space by calling the fundraising team on 01462 679540.

Sign up closes at midnight on January 6 or when all the slots have been filled.

Treecycle is available in Baldock, Hitchin, Letchworth, Royston, Stevenage and the surrounding villages.