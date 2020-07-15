Video

CCTV footage shows horses’ adventure through villages near Stevenage and Hitchin

The 12 horses were safely returned to Courtlands Riding Stables, Todd Green on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied Archant

CCTV footage has been shared that shows the moment 12 horses went for an early morning run around after escaping from their field on the outskirts of Stevenage.

The 12 horses, who belong to Courtlands Riding Stables in Todds Green, had escaped from their field after fencing had been removed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

CCTV footage from a home in Great Wymondley shows the horses running through the village at around 4am.

The police were on hand to assist and helped transport the 12 horses back to safety that morning.

Although all horses were returned safely back to their field, Courtlands co-owner Joanne Peace warned that this could have had a very different ending.

“Thankfully, this was a happy ending as all 12 horses were recovered safe and sound.

“But, I should say that horses running freely endangers not only the horses but also the people in the local area.

“When I received a call to say horses were running loose through the surrounding villages, I was scared and thought we may never see them again.

“On this occasion, we were lucky that residents were alert and contacted us immediately and that the police responded so quickly and we thank them for that.

“If they hadn’t made that call, this could have been a very different story.”