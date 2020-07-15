Advanced search

Video

CCTV footage shows horses’ adventure through villages near Stevenage and Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 14:08 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 15 July 2020

The 12 horses were safely returned to Courtlands Riding Stables, Todd Green on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied

The 12 horses were safely returned to Courtlands Riding Stables, Todd Green on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied

Archant

CCTV footage has been shared that shows the moment 12 horses went for an early morning run around after escaping from their field on the outskirts of Stevenage.

The 12 horses, who belong to Courtlands Riding Stables in Todds Green, had escaped from their field after fencing had been removed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

CCTV footage from a home in Great Wymondley shows the horses running through the village at around 4am.

The police were on hand to assist and helped transport the 12 horses back to safety that morning.

Although all horses were returned safely back to their field, Courtlands co-owner Joanne Peace warned that this could have had a very different ending.

“Thankfully, this was a happy ending as all 12 horses were recovered safe and sound.

“But, I should say that horses running freely endangers not only the horses but also the people in the local area.

“When I received a call to say horses were running loose through the surrounding villages, I was scared and thought we may never see them again.

“On this occasion, we were lucky that residents were alert and contacted us immediately and that the police responded so quickly and we thank them for that.

“If they hadn’t made that call, this could have been a very different story.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police, helicopter and dog unit respond to reports of machete-wielder in Stevenage

A police helicopter was called out to Stevenage yesterday afternoon. Picture: Danny Loo

‘He used my afro to extinguish his cigarette’ – Stevenage councillor talks growing up in the town, Black Lives Matter and more

Councillor Michelle Gardner speaks with the Comet about race, Black Lives Matter and growing up in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Major victory for campaigners as tree preservation order made for Stevenage woodland

Posters have been erected on tree trunks to ward off developers. Picture: Friends of Boxwood

Man arrested after Stevenage fight that allegedly involved a baseball bat

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged fight in Stevenage earlier this month. Picture: ARCHANT

Who does and doesn’t have to wear face coverings in shops?

Face coverings must be worn in shops from July 24, or you may face a fine. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Most Read

Armed police, helicopter and dog unit respond to reports of machete-wielder in Stevenage

A police helicopter was called out to Stevenage yesterday afternoon. Picture: Danny Loo

‘He used my afro to extinguish his cigarette’ – Stevenage councillor talks growing up in the town, Black Lives Matter and more

Councillor Michelle Gardner speaks with the Comet about race, Black Lives Matter and growing up in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Major victory for campaigners as tree preservation order made for Stevenage woodland

Posters have been erected on tree trunks to ward off developers. Picture: Friends of Boxwood

Man arrested after Stevenage fight that allegedly involved a baseball bat

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged fight in Stevenage earlier this month. Picture: ARCHANT

Who does and doesn’t have to wear face coverings in shops?

Face coverings must be worn in shops from July 24, or you may face a fine. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Latest from the The Comet

CCTV footage shows horses’ adventure through villages near Stevenage and Hitchin

The 12 horses were safely returned to Courtlands Riding Stables, Todd Green on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied

Holwell fundraising festival smashes £1,000 goal for Garden House Hospice

The Holwell Scarecrow Festival 2020. Picture: Nigel Eaton

When are leisure centres and playgrounds reopening in North Herts?

Royston Leisure Centre swimming pool. Picture: NHDC

Stevenage mayor praises indoor market as more than 90 per cent of traders return

Stevenage's Mayor Cllr Jim Brown poses with Pamela Waterman of Bows and Buttons. Picture: Leah Codling

Preston warm up for delayed Herts Cricket League with triple success over Ickleford

Preston's Peter Murrell picked up five wickets in their friendly success over Ickleford. Picture: DANNY LOO