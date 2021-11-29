Former councillor recognised for 36 years of service

A former Stevenage councillor has been made an honorary alderman, after 36 years of service to the town.

David Cullen, who served as a Bedwell ward councillor, was presented with his medal and scroll by Mayor Sandra Barr and council leader Sharon Taylor.

David said: “I would like to thank the Mayor and the Leader very much for this award.

"I first came to Stevenage in November 1978 on my own, leaving my family up in Scotland and they joined me just after Christmas.

"I went to my first Labour Party meeting shortly afterwards and someone suggested I stand as a councillor here in Bedwell.

"It has been an honour to serve the people of Stevenage and I am very proud to accept this honour.”

The title of Honorary Alderman is given to people who have, in the opinion of the council, rendered eminent service as past members but who are no longer serving.