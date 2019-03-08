Advanced search

Bid to help couple sleeping in tent in Stevenage park

PUBLISHED: 08:30 04 September 2019

The homeless couple have pitched a tent in Fairlands Valley Park. Picture: Kevin Williamson.

A couple who are living in a tent in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park have been offered support, the local authority has confirmed.

People have taken to social media this week concerned about the welfare of a couple who say they have pitched a tent in the park to sleep in because they are homeless. The girl is believed to be six months pregnant.

One man, who has spoken to the pair, said: "Sad times. A young homeless couple pitched up down Fairlands Showground. They have been there for over a week and the council is refusing to help, despite the couple going down to the office every day." The borough council says it is working with Herts County Council to help the couple and they have been offered shelter.

A Stevenage Borough Council spokesman said: "We are aware of the situation at Fairlands Valley Park and have been working with social services to resolve the issue."

