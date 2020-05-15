Home-Start Hertfordshire set to gain from hair growth during lockdown

Colleagues at a digital marketing company are raising money for family support charity Home-Start Hertfordshire by growing their locks during lockdown.

Home-Start Herts, based in Stevenage and supporting struggling families with at least one child under the age of five, has been forced to cancel fundraising events due to the coronavirus crisis.

Wagada Digital Marketing in St Albans is aiming to raise £1,000 to support the charity. A spokesman said: “Whilst Home-Start has built up reserves over the last year, there’s a limited time they are going to last.

“The whole team at Wagada feels strongly about the need to offer support to local families less fortunate than ourselves, so is committed to doing what we can for Home-Start.

“The team pledges to leave their hair to grow throughout lockdown. No cutting, no trimming, no shaving.”

To support the cause, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for ‘Wagada’.