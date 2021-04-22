Charity retracts appeal to fix leaky roof as council offers to cover costs

Published: 5:00 PM April 22, 2021

Home-Start Hertfordshire's office building in Stevenage has suffered repeated internal damage and flooding due to a leaking roof - Credit: Courtesy of Suzy Moody

An appeal to raise money to repair the roof of a family support charity's headquarters has been shut down, as Stevenage Borough Council has agreed to fund the repairs.

Home-Start Hertfordshire, which is based in Bedwell Park, Stevenage, launched an urgent appeal to raise £7,000 to fix the leaky roof.

Following the launch, the charity received a personal donation of £7,000, covering the entire costs, and additional donations amounting to £2,155.

However by that time the council had offered to cover the full cost, which led the charity to shut down the appeal.

Pauline Kellett, chair of Home-Start Herts, said: "Home-Start is very pleased that the borough council has agreed to pay for the repairs to the roof of our offices in Bedwell Park, and trust that the repairs will be undertaken shortly.

"Numerous conversations have been had over the past few years regarding the issues with the roof, and the agreement to carry out and pay for the repairs was only given on Monday evening. This was too late to stop the launch of the appeal.

"The external and internal mailshot went out on Tuesday morning. By midday the fundraising page was amended to say that SBC had agreed to undertake the repairs and also that an incredibly generous donation of £7,000 had been received.

"The appeal was shut down and a further mailshot sent out to inform people that SBC would be funding the repairs.

"We have contacted all those who have donated to the campaign, including the donor of £7,000, to express our thanks for their support, explain the situation and offer a refund of their donation.

"We are delighted that all donors who have come back to us so far have opted to honour their donations and redirect the funds to family support."

A Stevenage Borough Council spokesperson said: "We have had a number of conversations with Home-Start regarding the repair of the roof and, prior to the launch of its crowdfunding campaign, had already agreed to pay for the repairs to be undertaken, which is what will now happen.

“In addition, although it is not part of our required remit, we have also offered to help find alternative office space for the organisation should it wish to push ahead with ending the tenancy at Bedwell Park."